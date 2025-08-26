Performance Optimization Pass & Visual Aesthetic Overhaul

Health Regeneration Added: When your health is below 25 and there are no enemies around, your health will regenerate back to 25%.



Updated HUD visibility options to further customize player preferences. Can now hide weapon slots and HUD key binds.



Faster weapon switching which is now almost instant.



Quality of life UI improvements. (No more overlapping UI's, swapping between certain UI menus)



Added an option to disable the forced aspect ratio.



Now, before I go into the nitty gritty of all the new stuff, I've created a short video to showcase some of the new changes.For the past month or so, I’ve been working hard on expanding and improving existing features and mechanics. I've listened to feedback and mixed that with my existing plans for the game, resulting in an improved inventory system a new map system and an inspection system.Of course one of the most important improvements is the performance side of the game. File:01 has been given a big performance and optimization pass. I've not yet been able to optimize the survival map but in time that will happen.As mentioned,has undergone a big optimization pass. Now that the map is pretty much finalized I was able to instance a lot of models and reduce draw calls. I also taken a look at lighting and other aspects to further reduce GPU stress.On top of that the visual aesthetic ofhas been given an update too. I've attempted to that Japanese feel through color tones and adding some finer details to the VHS feel of the game. I've added a hint of scanlines and screen dirt. The flashlight has also been made more prominent.The old map system has been replaced with a completely new one that's much more versatile and robust. The map is now a static image with a clear design. It should now be much easier to navigate the school (and future locations) by going through each section or floor.Map markers and icons have also been implemented. Markers will only show up if you have unlocked the current location, which you can do by either finding a floor plan or simply discovering a new section. It just depends on how I've implemented it.Important markers will always show up once a location has been unlocked, while others will only appear within a certain radius. This means you can now use the map to discover items and objects and of course, steer you in the right direction.I'm also introducing a new object inspection system with this update, which works retroactively. Meaning some of the objects in File:01 can now be inspected adding immersion and enriching gameplay. The new system was designed to further improve and extend the existing inventory system.You'll now be able to have a good look at some of the objects you'll find. Most existing items have gotten an improved description as well, adding more background info and lore to the most important ones. This system will carry onto File:02 and beyond!The inventory system has also undergone a big update. Items are now listed properly, and you can click on an item to see more information. The "INFO" section has a dedicated space where I can now display longer and more detailed information, describing the object or inspecting it.I've already added / changed lore-based objects and objectives in File:01 and I'm keen to add more. There's even more functionality set up for future Files. I still have some more ideas on how to further tweak the inventory system but for now, I think it's a worthy update.File:01 has received a lot of attention in the form of building out the story. Using the new inspection system you can now actually read the entries in Hitomi's diary, or interact with her photograph.I also created a variant of the regular schoolgirls whom now might wield a Katana as well. They won't do as much damage as the blooded girls and they have the same health as the other regular girls but I think it spices up the combat!And of course, I've been able to get rid of a lot of bugs and other issues.The Katana mechanics have also been updated. I already added blocking but now the girls can break your block, so you gotta stay sharp and not just idly block. On top of that, they might fend off your attacks, this gives you a small window to land some hits.I've attempted to make the combat more engaging, you can't just keep slicing and dicing, you have to time your blocks and find the right timing, or open up a window yourself when they try to parry your attack.Of course I have also been hard at work on the next story in the form of. I don't want to reveal too much but I can share with you the setting: An old farm in a forest area. The gameplay will be different but of course will use all the new and improved mechanics I mentioned above as well as new ones.I love old farm houses and it's one of those settings that offers a great potential for some scary stuff!I wanted to list a few more changes and fixes:Lastly I wanted to thank everyone for their support and sharing their issues and generally providing feedback. I will of course continue working on the game.I'm not fully done withyet either but my focus will be going to(Which will be revealed in due time! and of course finding and fixing any new bugs and issues that arises.I hope this update shows that the game is growing and of course being worked on! I'm very excited for the new stuff I'm working on and I hope you'll be along for the ride!