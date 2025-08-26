PATCH 13C Includes quite a few changes and fixes for a small patch.



Found and fixed a bug causing armors to lose their respective armor rating upon being equipped



Removed armor durability damage for gameplay purposes. Your armor should no longer break after absorbing too many hits



Bracers are now patched to work correctly, as part of every glove set



Capes are added to the game, a wider variety of styles will arrive later



added lootable chests with a variety of treasure that can be found throughout the world



Enemies of dissimilar interest will now defend their territory from other enemies and vise versa. and Orcs dont like anybody



Pirates now have shipwrecked in certain parts of the shoreline and do not consider anyone a friend



The world has received more points of interest to visit. no spoilers



please stay tuned for more cool stuff.