26 August 2025 Build 19745274 Edited 26 August 2025 – 19:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
PATCH 13C Includes quite a few changes and fixes for a small patch.

Found and fixed a bug causing armors to lose their respective armor rating upon being equipped

Removed armor durability damage for gameplay purposes. Your armor should no longer break after absorbing too many hits

Bracers are now patched to work correctly, as part of every glove set

Capes are added to the game, a wider variety of styles will arrive later

added lootable chests with a variety of treasure that can be found throughout the world

Enemies of dissimilar interest will now defend their territory from other enemies and vise versa. and Orcs dont like anybody

Pirates now have shipwrecked in certain parts of the shoreline and do not consider anyone a friend

The world has received more points of interest to visit. no spoilers

please stay tuned for more cool stuff.

