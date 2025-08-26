PATCH 13C Includes quite a few changes and fixes for a small patch.
Found and fixed a bug causing armors to lose their respective armor rating upon being equipped
Removed armor durability damage for gameplay purposes. Your armor should no longer break after absorbing too many hits
Bracers are now patched to work correctly, as part of every glove set
Capes are added to the game, a wider variety of styles will arrive later
added lootable chests with a variety of treasure that can be found throughout the world
Enemies of dissimilar interest will now defend their territory from other enemies and vise versa. and Orcs dont like anybody
Pirates now have shipwrecked in certain parts of the shoreline and do not consider anyone a friend
The world has received more points of interest to visit. no spoilers
please stay tuned for more cool stuff.
