26 August 2025 Build 19745209 Edited 26 August 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

My new machine arrived a whole week early, so I wasted no time setting it up and building out version 0.1.1.

This update brings improvements to the settings menu, giving you more control over physics and time-of-day options:

Breast Physics Settings

You can now tweak three key parameters:

  • Dampening: controls how motion slows down

  • Elasticity: adjusts the bounce and rebound

  • Stiffness: fine-tunes overall firmness

On top of that, there’s a new Surface Physics toggle. Turn it on to add skin rippling effects when under pressure.

Time of Day Options

Choose how the world looks and feels:

  • Real-Time – syncs with your system clock

  • Morning / Afternoon / Evening / Night – pick a static time of day

  • Debug – cycles day/night super fast (originally built for testing lighting, but it’s surprisingly fun to watch!)

That’s it for this round, but I’ve got more in the pipeline. Keep an eye on the news section for the next big update!

