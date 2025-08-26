My new machine arrived a whole week early, so I wasted no time setting it up and building out version 0.1.1.

This update brings improvements to the settings menu, giving you more control over physics and time-of-day options:

Breast Physics Settings

You can now tweak three key parameters:

Dampening : controls how motion slows down

Elasticity : adjusts the bounce and rebound

Stiffness: fine-tunes overall firmness

On top of that, there’s a new Surface Physics toggle. Turn it on to add skin rippling effects when under pressure.

Time of Day Options

Choose how the world looks and feels:

Real-Time – syncs with your system clock

Morning / Afternoon / Evening / Night – pick a static time of day

Debug – cycles day/night super fast (originally built for testing lighting, but it’s surprisingly fun to watch!)

That’s it for this round, but I’ve got more in the pipeline. Keep an eye on the news section for the next big update!