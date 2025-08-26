Eat at the counter, quench your thirst on the sidewalk, sweat at the gym, change your haircut, and tattoo your skin: Sumariti has gained routine, style, and consequences. Nicolau now feels the weight of his choices — literally.

Before the release of the GOLD version, we will have two more content updates with a shorter interval between them, which will be the last updates of the alpha version. Hotfixes may be released between updates as needed. Soon, we will share some news about the final version of the game — stay tuned to our social media!

GAMEPLAY

Added food shops throughout Sumariti. Players can now interact with vendors at specific points on the map and buy various snacks to restore health.

Soda machines have been scattered across the city. Just approach, insert money, and drink straight on the sidewalk to recover a small amount of health — a quick solution in critical moments.

Implemented the body weight system. Nicolau loses weight by running, cycling, or spending too much time without eating, and gains weight by overindulging in food or drinks. Physical changes are visible and directly affect the character’s appearance. Habits now have real consequences that impact gameplay: overweight Nicolau runs slower and gets tired faster, while a muscular Nicolau performs better in fistfights and deals more damage with punches.

Strength training is now available at the neighborhood gym. By entering and starting workouts, players will see Nicolau’s physique evolve over time, making him stronger and more robust. A direct visual incentive for those who take discipline seriously.

Added new fitness clothing to the clothing store. Perfect pieces for working out, running through the streets, or just walking around Sumariti with a sporty style.

Implemented the barbershop system. Players can enter the local barbershop, sit in the chair, and choose from various hairstyles and beard styles, customizing Nicolau’s look for the occasion or mood.

A tattoo studio is now available on the map. Just step in and choose from different designs to tattoo Nicolau’s body. Mark your skin with symbols, phrases, or drawings — for aesthetics, story, or pure style.

Began integrating Wwise for vehicle sound management, bringing superior quality and enabling granular sound usage for NPCs (some sounds are still placeholders).

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS