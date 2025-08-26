Use Steam username as player name
Update notes via Steam Community
We're now reading the Steam user name and setting it as the player's name. It is not possible to edit the player name from the game anymore.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 921493
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 921494
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update