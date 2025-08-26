 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19745059 Edited 26 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're now reading the Steam user name and setting it as the player's name. It is not possible to edit the player name from the game anymore.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 921493
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 921494
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link