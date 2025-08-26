 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19745037 Edited 26 August 2025 – 19:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-you can now click on your global or country rank to switch the leaderboard to a view showing overall global or country rankings of players
-added display for pp gained during session
-added highlight for players own score on the leaderboard
-song list now displays star ratings of maps

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3025281
  • Loading history…
Depot 3025282
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3025283
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link