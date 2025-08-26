-you can now click on your global or country rank to switch the leaderboard to a view showing overall global or country rankings of players
-added display for pp gained during session
-added highlight for players own score on the leaderboard
-song list now displays star ratings of maps
swingmania v0.34.3
Update notes via Steam Community
