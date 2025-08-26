 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19744934 Edited 26 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added 2 buttons inside the setting. These takes you to the App Store and the Google Play store page of the mobile version of the game.
-Added a toggle inside the settings. You can now toggle on and off the tooltip animation.
-Fixed some minor bugs.

