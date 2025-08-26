 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19744898 Edited 26 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Clockwork Demon is now in Deliveries. It will fly around looking for players to snatch up! Don't walk into its search light!

This is still an early implementation, getting a feel for what works and what doesn't. The Lorry will be given a deterrent in the form of a big spotlight, but in the meantime you still have the lantern to help out.

EARLY ACCESS version 0.7.7.1:

- Fixed shift payout being wrong for client players, it is now properly synced.

- Fixed bug in Lorry that caused players to move erratically when standing in the Lorry whilst it was moving at speed.

- Fixed bug that caused Boss anger noises & music to start playing

- Fixed Boss monster being wrongly triggered client-side in for client players when it shouldn't in Deliveries.

- Fixed Boss monster spawning for client players when it shouldn't in Deliveries.

- Minor fix in Demon animation sync.

- Fixed Demon trigger having a wrong offset, causing the lantern to not work properly on it.

- Improved scanning of the Demon's red light as it would miss players sometimes.

- Gave the Demon wings and legs.

- Updated some of the Demon animations, partially still WIP.

- Clockwork Demon now spawns in the Town. It will scan for players using its red light beam and chase anyone it finds.

- Increased Lorry tailgate max angle so it's easier to hop on.

- Horses/Carts will now be placed back onto the road if they find themselves out of bounds or stuck somewhere off-road.

- Navigation improvements.

- Identified some areas where players can get stuck with the Lorry and blocked most of these off properly.

- Fixed some errors in town assets.

- Updated and added new town assets.

KNOWN MAJOR BUGS:

- Lorry client-side jitter fix only works sometimes, I'm working to improve this further.

- Sometimes an horse/cart can get stuck in scenery or under the map.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3448381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3448382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link