The Clockwork Demon is now in Deliveries. It will fly around looking for players to snatch up! Don't walk into its search light!

This is still an early implementation, getting a feel for what works and what doesn't. The Lorry will be given a deterrent in the form of a big spotlight, but in the meantime you still have the lantern to help out.

EARLY ACCESS version 0.7.7.1:

- Fixed shift payout being wrong for client players, it is now properly synced.

- Fixed bug in Lorry that caused players to move erratically when standing in the Lorry whilst it was moving at speed.

- Fixed bug that caused Boss anger noises & music to start playing

- Fixed Boss monster being wrongly triggered client-side in for client players when it shouldn't in Deliveries.

- Fixed Boss monster spawning for client players when it shouldn't in Deliveries.

- Minor fix in Demon animation sync.

- Fixed Demon trigger having a wrong offset, causing the lantern to not work properly on it.

- Improved scanning of the Demon's red light as it would miss players sometimes.

- Gave the Demon wings and legs.

- Updated some of the Demon animations, partially still WIP.

- Clockwork Demon now spawns in the Town. It will scan for players using its red light beam and chase anyone it finds.

- Increased Lorry tailgate max angle so it's easier to hop on.

- Horses/Carts will now be placed back onto the road if they find themselves out of bounds or stuck somewhere off-road.

- Navigation improvements.

- Identified some areas where players can get stuck with the Lorry and blocked most of these off properly.

- Fixed some errors in town assets.

- Updated and added new town assets.

KNOWN MAJOR BUGS:

- Lorry client-side jitter fix only works sometimes, I'm working to improve this further.

- Sometimes an horse/cart can get stuck in scenery or under the map.