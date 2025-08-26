A new patch just landed on playtest. This mostly aims to fix the issues reported since the last big update.
Bugfixes:
- Asteroids could spawn where player ship jumps in (kaboom).
- Mines and other ships could spawn where player jumps in (also kaboom).
- Went through all encounters and fixed a lot of issues with "enemies" not attacking when they should, and more.
- Discarding a design directly after loading would return too many resources.
- Hostile status change would confuse targeting of missiles.
- Faction reputation was not properly saved and loaded.
- Small asteroid "fields" would consist of 1 asteroid.
- Ship editor music changed to combat music after song completed.
- Turrets would be rendered below adjacent parts in the editor.
Changes:
- Modules dropped from ships now tend towards weapons if the player has few.
- Added a bunch of new player-made ships (and wrecks). Thanks a lot!
- Added bases and defenses for Robotic Plague.
- Added shields to Veiled Consortium ships.
- Spawns during encounters now use standardized fleet sizes. This should make balancing easier and battles a bit more consistent in difficulty.
- Reduced Emperor Pretender assignment max danger level from 100 to 20 (which is what the total enemy spawn cost is multiplied with)
- Warzone encounter: the side you are helping becomes neutral towards you.
- Civilian in distress encounter: civilian side you are helping becomes neutral towards you.
Patch playtest-0.0.0.58
