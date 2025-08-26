A new patch just landed on playtest. This mostly aims to fix the issues reported since the last big update.



Bugfixes:

- Asteroids could spawn where player ship jumps in (kaboom).

- Mines and other ships could spawn where player jumps in (also kaboom).

- Went through all encounters and fixed a lot of issues with "enemies" not attacking when they should, and more.

- Discarding a design directly after loading would return too many resources.

- Hostile status change would confuse targeting of missiles.

- Faction reputation was not properly saved and loaded.

- Small asteroid "fields" would consist of 1 asteroid.

- Ship editor music changed to combat music after song completed.

- Turrets would be rendered below adjacent parts in the editor.



Changes:

- Modules dropped from ships now tend towards weapons if the player has few.

- Added a bunch of new player-made ships (and wrecks). Thanks a lot!

- Added bases and defenses for Robotic Plague.

- Added shields to Veiled Consortium ships.

- Spawns during encounters now use standardized fleet sizes. This should make balancing easier and battles a bit more consistent in difficulty.

- Reduced Emperor Pretender assignment max danger level from 100 to 20 (which is what the total enemy spawn cost is multiplied with)

- Warzone encounter: the side you are helping becomes neutral towards you.

- Civilian in distress encounter: civilian side you are helping becomes neutral towards you.