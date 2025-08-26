Changes
- Default renderer is now Vulkan.
- Updated all UI.
- Fixed audio sliders.
- Fixed match settings input.
- Added basic controller support.
- Removed mouse acceleration.
Notes
- In Unreal Engine 5.6.1 blueprints, the node "GetSupportedFullscreenResolutions" seems to not work. Resolution box options are no longer dynamically added.
- If mouse acceleration is still active, add this to Input.ini, which should be located at
AppData -> Local -> AimTrainerWithCats -> Saved -> Config -> Windows -> Input.ini.
If Input.ini does not exist, you can create it.
[/Script/Engine.InputSettings]
bEnableMouseSmoothing=False
bViewAccelerationEnabled=False
bDisableMouseAcceleration=True
Launch Parameters
- -windowed
- -fullscreen
- -ResX=x-ResY=y
- -FPS=x
- -vulkan
- -dx12
- -nosound
Changed files in this update