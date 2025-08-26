 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19744842 Edited 26 August 2025 – 19:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Default renderer is now Vulkan.
  • Updated all UI.
  • Fixed audio sliders.
  • Fixed match settings input.
  • Added basic controller support.
  • Removed mouse acceleration.


Notes

  • In Unreal Engine 5.6.1 blueprints, the node "GetSupportedFullscreenResolutions" seems to not work. Resolution box options are no longer dynamically added.
  • If mouse acceleration is still active, add this to Input.ini, which should be located at
    AppData -> Local -> AimTrainerWithCats -> Saved -> Config -> Windows -> Input.ini.
    If Input.ini does not exist, you can create it.

    [/Script/Engine.InputSettings]
    bEnableMouseSmoothing=False
    bViewAccelerationEnabled=False
    bDisableMouseAcceleration=True


Launch Parameters

  • -windowed
  • -fullscreen
  • -ResX=x-ResY=y
  • -FPS=x
  • -vulkan
  • -dx12
  • -nosound

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2629071
