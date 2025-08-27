I, for one, welcome the arrival of our new insect overlord: the four-armed MANTIS!
- Added the Mantis sprite in two versions, golden and green, and updated the character-creation interface.
- The spell Globe of Invulnerability will no longer work against the "Throw Creature" action. Thank you Lord Mage for the heads-up!
- The Barbarian's Spirit Animals will no longer be marked as having a verbal and somatic component, so you'll be able to use them while holding a heavy shield or tower shield. Thank you, Lord Mage!
- Fixed the proficiency category of Tower Shields in the modules Augury of Chaos and Tutorial, and in the Data/BaseWeapons file.
- Fixed a source of crashes in combat when an enemy mage is scripted to use a summoning spell.
- Fixed a bug with the effect of the spell Flesh to Stone causing the game to crash. This was due to an incorrect setting in the spell: "Condition petrification" instead of "Condition petrify". Thank you Zent!
- Adjusted the position of modular sprites for humans when prone.
- Fixed a centering issue with the prone sprite of the Pig sprite.
- Fixed a centering issue with the prone sprites of the three female child sprites.
- Added a couple of tokens for a Horse of size 2x2 squares.
- Added a new functionality to the "Give item to character" and "Give droppable item" script commands so that the item can be equipped on a body slot rather than added to the character's inventory (any pre-existing item on the target body slot will be removed). To do so, you can use this example: "Longsword/Right hand". Please see the command's tooltip information in the Script Editor for more details about this.
- When a scripted dialogue has "vo" or "voiceover" in its music volume field, and an ogg voiceover file is played after setting up the dialogue, once the voiceover playback is over, the music volume will now return from 50% to 100% progressively. In other words, the music volume will be reduced to 50% only while the voiceover file is being played. Also fixed an issue with these volume variations when there are several dialogues with the same music.
- Fixed a bug with the script command "If already talked to".
- Fixed an issue with the script command to add a companion when that character had the "Allow out-of-square position" intelligence setting.
- Reduced the maximum distance for casting a spell out of combat on an NPC.
- Fixed a bug with the script command used to give a condition to a creature. During combat, it would fail to remove the creature from the list of combat participants even if the condition given was "Dead". This will now work - you can remove a combat participant after combat has begun.
- Added "Leave map after running to destination" as an extra option for the script command used to set the non-combat behaviour of a creature.
- Fixed an issue with the "Apply temple healing" script command not removing the Swallow Whole condition, which would then prevent adding a swallowed target as a companion.
- Fixed a source of crashes when a custom module uses spell scrolls not named exactly as their spell. Thank you Zent for the heads-up!
- Fixed a bug in the Module Editor when a creature is holding two weapons, you remove the right-hand weapon, and mouse over the left-hand weapon.
- Fixed a display issue in the inventory screen in the macOS version only.
Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any bugs and annoyances, so that I can fix the game quickly.
I'll post a new Kickstarter Update in the next few days at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1848628223/knights-of-the-chalice-2-revolutionise-old-school-crpgs/posts
Thank You So Much, Brave Heroes! And May the Smiling God, Apollus, Shower You With His Blessings!! :-)
