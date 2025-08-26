The previous update, but successful this time! Whoop!



However your last save games might no longer work, am very VERY sorry for this! I did figure out why and after this update it won't happen again.



The cave creature has some new animations, other changes are:

The bug of the cave creature not visible, but cave bells confirm the creature should be in the location, should be fixed. The pause menu opening into start menu should no longer occur. Sign posts have texts when you hoover over them. Some spelling mistakes have been corrected and many other smaller details. I have also changed some settings concerning the Omnomni clip breaking the game on steam deck, but am unsure if these really chance the game getting stuck.



Thank you everyone for the feedback so far, I am currently working hard on my list <3

I hope to have some more content soon ^^