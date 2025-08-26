 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19744575 Edited 26 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where the Giant could break objects when lifting the player onto rooftops
  • Fixed a bug where the Giant could start the wrong dialogue if you gave the cashier money after gifting her flowers.
  • Fixed various dialogue errors
  • Disabled restricted-zone events while the player is caught. This fixes a case where the Giant’s hand could hold the player above his head after using an alibi.
  • The ticket can no longer be dropped from the inventory to prevent accidental loss

Audio

  • Fixed muffled audio after losing while fast-forwarding time.

UI

  • Fixed the “New Idea” widget getting stuck after the Eclipse when the player takes the ticket.

Cinematics

  • Eclipse cinematic now triggers only once.

Visuals

  • Fixed an issue where the screen could get stuck with a blue post-process tint.
  • Added decals to the Flood.
  • Updated clouds in the Intro and Interrogation scenes.
  • Added a Settings option for Volumetric Clouds.

