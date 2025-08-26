- Fixed an issue where the Giant could break objects when lifting the player onto rooftops
- Fixed a bug where the Giant could start the wrong dialogue if you gave the cashier money after gifting her flowers.
- Fixed various dialogue errors
- Disabled restricted-zone events while the player is caught. This fixes a case where the Giant’s hand could hold the player above his head after using an alibi.
- The ticket can no longer be dropped from the inventory to prevent accidental loss
Audio
- Fixed muffled audio after losing while fast-forwarding time.
UI
- Fixed the “New Idea” widget getting stuck after the Eclipse when the player takes the ticket.
Cinematics
- Eclipse cinematic now triggers only once.
Visuals
- Fixed an issue where the screen could get stuck with a blue post-process tint.
- Added decals to the Flood.
- Updated clouds in the Intro and Interrogation scenes.
- Added a Settings option for Volumetric Clouds.
Changed files in this update