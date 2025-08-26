 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19744567
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on smoothing out rough edges and improving the overall demo experience. Thank you to everyone who has been reporting issues—it really helps me track down and fix problems quickly!

Updates in this patch:

  • Fixed a bug where the character would jump when closing menus if the jump button was bound to the deselect button (default on controller).

  • Updated the background music in Erindos to better match the city’s atmosphere.

  • Fixed an issue where fast travel to allied commanders would not work properly on the first load.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the menu to become unresponsive under certain conditions.

  • Added button prompts to the dialogue UI to make controls clearer during conversations.

