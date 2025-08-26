 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19744507 Edited 26 August 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
If a player cannot afford multiple Behaviours, Beats, or Notes on a component, selection buttons now act as switches. Previously, new players could not afford a second behaviour but were unable to select a different one. This change allows switching to another option.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3363571
  • Loading history…
