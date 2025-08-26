 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19744398 Edited 26 August 2025 – 18:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick hotfix for a crashing issue in the latest build - sorry for the inconvenience!

Compatible with previous, but update recommended so you don't crash!

Fixes:

- Fixed random crashes when material property blocks that were never initialized are freed (reported by Nocypher, @jackthefoxotter, @theminxii, issue #5440)

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2519832
