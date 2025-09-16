Haptics are defaulted to being on

Implemented refined animation and SFX for placing missing conduit puzzle pieces into their slots

Increased the score to win for all Shooting Galleries

Updated and added various text, images, and SFX in MOON.EXE

Globally changed the icon above the Data Diver port on the Inventory Station to the first Permissions icon for gameplay clarity

Added various autosave checkpoints after lowering the Springlock Head in Workshops, in Admin Wing’s kitchen, returning back to Warehouse and Workshops later, returning back to Manager’s Lobby, and Retail Showroom when reading the mail

Added tutorial cards for Data Diver port’s first interaction for either mailbox outside or the Data Diver door in Welcome Show

Added “Time Worked” to Profile Select Menu, tracking player’s time played on that specific profile

Conduit Puzzles are now de-coupled from FPS

Additional FPS options (120, 144, 165, 240, and Unlimited) are now available!

Additional languages (Chinese-Simplified, Chinese-Traditional, Japanese, and Korean) are now available!

Potentially fixed an issue where the autosave icon can stay on screen indefinitely, blocking future autosaves from triggering

Fixed a blocking issue where an infinite loading screen would occur when the player moves around while selecting 'Continue' in the Game Over screen

Implemented CC style caption for SFXs like (Radio distortion)

Fixed an issue where the title could freeze if the player paused at the game exactly as they are jump scared

Fixed an animation issue where Arnold can drop items without holding anything causing his hand to perform wacky animations

Fixed an issue where sprinting long distances and then opening an airlock without stopping would cause the camera to bob up and down

Improved Welcome Show, Storage Area, Manager Lobby, Showroom Lobby, Rooftop, Big Top Chase, Nurse Dollie Chase, and Admin Wing performance/optimization

Fixed an animation issue where items held in player’s right hand can appear ontop of it when approaching/interacting with buttons quickly

Fixed an issue where the player could cancel the Data Diver upgrade after beating the upgrade minigame

Fixed various small places in the Storage Area where the player could use to hide from the enemy AI

Fixed an environment issue where items placed on the couch in the Security Office would appear to float

Fixed an various environmental clipping issues in Power Room, Doll Hospital, Inventor’s Tunnel

Fixed various cube map texture issues in Manager Office, Warehouse, Jackie’s Chase sequence, and Retail Showroom

Improved AI navmesh and behavior in the Welcome Lobby, Manager’s Lobby secret storage room, Workshop Assembly room, Admin Wing, Night Light Maze, R&D, Mimic’s chase sequence

Adjusted various ambient audio in Dollie’s chase sequence, Workshop, Warehouse, Power Zone, Retail Showroom, Showroom Storage, Admin Basement, Garage Exit

Fixed an issue where the reticle could temporarily disappear when dying while performing an interaction at the same time

Fixed an issue where players could be pushed on top of the lockers when exiting and backing up against it

Fixed an issue where dying while leaning in a locker causes the player’s default position to shift entirely

Fixed an issue with AI clipping through lockers

Adjusted visual popping for some characters' animations when alert-to-search and chase-to-search behaviors

Fixed a gameplay/animation issue where their hand could remain raised upon reload after getting jump scared

Fixed an issue where the player was granted telekinetic powers when interacting an object while backing away, canceling, or just before they actually grab onto it

Fixed a gameplay issue where the player could use the ball gun to jump

Fixed an issue where the player could avoid AI detection by stutter stepping

Fixed an animation issue where the mouse toy would disappear in the player’s hand if wound up prior to approaching an interactable

Fixed an animation issue with Arnold’s arms when interacting with the Vacuum Bot

Fixed an animation issue where the Data Diver cord could fly around when transitioning between airlocks

Fixed an audio issue where all collectibles had a squeak sound effect when picked up/dropped

Fixed an issue where all advertisement film reels reappear in the cabinets after reloading a save or leading/returning to the area

Fixed an issue where pressing up or down on the gamepad during various Menu pop-ups causes the player to unable to select yes or no

Adjusted and implemented various “wake” and “inspect suit” animations for certain suited characters

Implemented new SFX for various sections in the game such as: Van running

Broken Data Diver door ports, using an airlock/Data Diver doors without the proper permissions, placing the Data Diver into the Inventory Machine

Dropping/picking up conduit puzzle pieces, missing conduit puzzle slots

Petting the Vacuum Bots

Dying from environmental deaths

Dollie getting hit from boxes and when she’s close to getting submerged, Party Time Chica breaking out of her box, Helpful in the Inventor’s Tunnel, moving Animatronics in one of the credits

Puppet Show targets, Workshop test stage machinery

Fixed an issue where the player can access and listen to higher security level audio on Helpful Kiosks when turning the Data Diver quickly

Polished the conduit puzzle interaction animation

Fixed an issue where the Data Diver animation after opening the Airlock is missing a few frames

Fixed an audio issue for Assembly Room Dispatch VO to play over the PA System

Increased attenuation of the Security Office Dispatch VO lines

Fixed an UI issue where selecting “Default” did not actually reset the language back to English

Adjusted the Data Diver animation when interacting with airlocks

Fixed an issue where the player could exit the Springlock suit in front of a wall and sometimes fall off the world in R&D, Theater Backstage, Workshop

Fixed an issue where changing the key bind to “Leave Springlock” did not work

Fixed an issue where the Setting “Invert Y-Axis” does not take effect in the New Game intro

Fixed an issue where the player could scroll past valid list items on the “Gameplay” and “Controls” Options screen, potentially losing their cursor

Fixed an issue where pressing ‘Default’ on Look Sensitivity will not save/apply the option

Fixed an issue where the player could pause during loading screen transitions

Fixed a global audio issue where sounds could be heard during loading screen transitions

Fixed an issue where players could still interact with the Data Diver door port to the Manager’s Office despite Jackie’s box covering it

Fixed a localization issue where signs in the Main Hallway were translated when they were not supposed to be

Fixed various unlocalized tutorialization prompts when interacting with the Data Diver

Fixed an issue where Arnold’s arms were visible after getting jump scared upon exiting a locker

Adjusted lighting on Star Orphans

Adjusted lighting around the film reel cabinets

Adjusted Conduit Puzzle pieces' models

Fixed an issue where the player was able to interact with filled puzzle pieces during the conduit puzzle filling up

Fixed an issue where the conduit puzzles immediately fail if the flow reaches a piece the player is moving even if the path is already complete

Fixed a lighting issue where the Springlock Suit was constantly flickering when worn

Fixed a global issue where collectibles withdrawn and left in the Inventory Machine de-spawn and can no longer be withdrawn or collected again until reload

Fixed a lighting issue where the van’s lights were visibly coming through the wall in Storage Area

Fixed an audio issue where the ambient SFX could cut off when entering various airlocks

Fixed an AI issue where the patrolling AI would not re-spawn when reloading the checkpoint after dying

Fixed an issue where the Invert Y-Axis had no effect when using Mouse & Keyboard

Adjusted baked shadows in the Showroom Storage Secret Area

Improved Mr. and Mrs. Helpful’s animations during kiosk interactions

Fixed an issue where there is an extra map objective in Showrooms 3 for the Manager office objective

Fixed various small places and collision in Workshop and Mimic’s chase sequence where the player could use to hide from the enemy AIs

Fixed an issue where Dispatch subtitles will appear every time the player walks from the Welcome Show hall to the Storage Area

Fixed an issue where reticles would appear and stay on-screen while using any terminal/station

Players are now able to throw the distractable toy mouse further

Fixed an issue where there were missing Data Diver and Door SFX on the stairwell to the rooftop

Fixed an issue where there was no SFX for when the animation to raise the Data Diver for an interactable was used

Fixed an issue where the generator revving mechanic was slower with a controller compared to using the mouse

Fixed an issue where spamming <X> while the ‘Continue’ menu is loading results in a missing cursor, forcing the player to relaunch the game