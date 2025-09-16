Highlights & Changes
FNAF:SOTM has officially released in Asian regions!
Additional languages (Chinese-Simplified, Chinese-Traditional, Japanese, and Korean) are now available!
Additional FPS options (120, 144, 165, 240, and Unlimited) are now available!
Conduit Puzzles are now de-coupled from FPS
Added “Time Worked” to Profile Select Menu, tracking player’s time played on that specific profile
Added tutorial cards for Data Diver port’s first interaction for either mailbox outside or the Data Diver door in Welcome Show
Added various autosave checkpoints after lowering the Springlock Head in Workshops, in Admin Wing’s kitchen, returning back to Warehouse and Workshops later, returning back to Manager’s Lobby, and Retail Showroom when reading the mail
Added ability to skip/end credits and intro sequence early
Addressed various texture issues from licensed asset packs
Added security camera assets wherever the monitors showed
Globally changed the icon above the Data Diver port on the Inventory Station to the first Permissions icon for gameplay clarity
Added a “Minimum Score” sign to Dead Eye Roxy’s Shooting Gallery
Updated credits for all endings
Updated and added various text, images, and SFX in MOON.EXE
Increased the score to win for all Shooting Galleries
Implemented refined animation and SFX for placing missing conduit puzzle pieces into their slots
Adjusted conveyance for empty mailboxes
Haptics are defaulted to being on
Bug Fixes
General
Potentially fixed an issue where the autosave icon can stay on screen indefinitely, blocking future autosaves from triggering
Fixed a blocking issue where an infinite loading screen would occur when the player moves around while selecting 'Continue' in the Game Over screen
Implemented CC style caption for SFXs like (Radio distortion)
Fixed an issue where the title could freeze if the player paused at the game exactly as they are jump scared
Fixed an animation issue where Arnold can drop items without holding anything causing his hand to perform wacky animations
Fixed an issue where sprinting long distances and then opening an airlock without stopping would cause the camera to bob up and down
Improved Welcome Show, Storage Area, Manager Lobby, Showroom Lobby, Rooftop, Big Top Chase, Nurse Dollie Chase, and Admin Wing performance/optimization
Fixed an animation issue where items held in player’s right hand can appear ontop of it when approaching/interacting with buttons quickly
Fixed an issue where the player could cancel the Data Diver upgrade after beating the upgrade minigame
Fixed various small places in the Storage Area where the player could use to hide from the enemy AI
Fixed an environment issue where items placed on the couch in the Security Office would appear to float
Fixed an various environmental clipping issues in Power Room, Doll Hospital, Inventor’s Tunnel
Fixed various cube map texture issues in Manager Office, Warehouse, Jackie’s Chase sequence, and Retail Showroom
Improved AI navmesh and behavior in the Welcome Lobby, Manager’s Lobby secret storage room, Workshop Assembly room, Admin Wing, Night Light Maze, R&D, Mimic’s chase sequence
Adjusted various ambient audio in Dollie’s chase sequence, Workshop, Warehouse, Power Zone, Retail Showroom, Showroom Storage, Admin Basement, Garage Exit
Fixed an issue where the reticle could temporarily disappear when dying while performing an interaction at the same time
Fixed an issue where players could be pushed on top of the lockers when exiting and backing up against it
Fixed an issue where dying while leaning in a locker causes the player’s default position to shift entirely
Fixed an issue with AI clipping through lockers
Adjusted visual popping for some characters' animations when alert-to-search and chase-to-search behaviors
Fixed a gameplay/animation issue where their hand could remain raised upon reload after getting jump scared
Fixed an issue where the player was granted telekinetic powers when interacting an object while backing away, canceling, or just before they actually grab onto it
Fixed a gameplay issue where the player could use the ball gun to jump
Fixed an issue where the player could avoid AI detection by stutter stepping
Fixed an animation issue where the mouse toy would disappear in the player’s hand if wound up prior to approaching an interactable
Fixed an animation issue with Arnold’s arms when interacting with the Vacuum Bot
Fixed an animation issue where the Data Diver cord could fly around when transitioning between airlocks
Fixed an audio issue where all collectibles had a squeak sound effect when picked up/dropped
Fixed an issue where all advertisement film reels reappear in the cabinets after reloading a save or leading/returning to the area
Fixed an issue where pressing up or down on the gamepad during various Menu pop-ups causes the player to unable to select yes or no
Adjusted and implemented various “wake” and “inspect suit” animations for certain suited characters
Implemented new SFX for various sections in the game such as:
Van running
Broken Data Diver door ports, using an airlock/Data Diver doors without the proper permissions, placing the Data Diver into the Inventory Machine
Dropping/picking up conduit puzzle pieces, missing conduit puzzle slots
Petting the Vacuum Bots
Dying from environmental deaths
Dollie getting hit from boxes and when she’s close to getting submerged, Party Time Chica breaking out of her box, Helpful in the Inventor’s Tunnel, moving Animatronics in one of the credits
Puppet Show targets, Workshop test stage machinery
Fixed an issue where the player can access and listen to higher security level audio on Helpful Kiosks when turning the Data Diver quickly
Polished the conduit puzzle interaction animation
Fixed an issue where the Data Diver animation after opening the Airlock is missing a few frames
Fixed an audio issue for Assembly Room Dispatch VO to play over the PA System
Increased attenuation of the Security Office Dispatch VO lines
Fixed an UI issue where selecting “Default” did not actually reset the language back to English
Adjusted the Data Diver animation when interacting with airlocks
Fixed an issue where the player could exit the Springlock suit in front of a wall and sometimes fall off the world in R&D, Theater Backstage, Workshop
Fixed an issue where changing the key bind to “Leave Springlock” did not work
Fixed an issue where the Setting “Invert Y-Axis” does not take effect in the New Game intro
Fixed an issue where the player could scroll past valid list items on the “Gameplay” and “Controls” Options screen, potentially losing their cursor
Fixed an issue where pressing ‘Default’ on Look Sensitivity will not save/apply the option
Fixed an issue where the player could pause during loading screen transitions
Fixed a global audio issue where sounds could be heard during loading screen transitions
Fixed an issue where players could still interact with the Data Diver door port to the Manager’s Office despite Jackie’s box covering it
Fixed a localization issue where signs in the Main Hallway were translated when they were not supposed to be
Fixed various unlocalized tutorialization prompts when interacting with the Data Diver
Fixed an issue where Arnold’s arms were visible after getting jump scared upon exiting a locker
Adjusted lighting on Star Orphans
Adjusted lighting around the film reel cabinets
Adjusted Conduit Puzzle pieces' models
Fixed an issue where the player was able to interact with filled puzzle pieces during the conduit puzzle filling up
Fixed an issue where the conduit puzzles immediately fail if the flow reaches a piece the player is moving even if the path is already complete
Fixed a lighting issue where the Springlock Suit was constantly flickering when worn
Fixed a global issue where collectibles withdrawn and left in the Inventory Machine de-spawn and can no longer be withdrawn or collected again until reload
Fixed a lighting issue where the van’s lights were visibly coming through the wall in Storage Area
Fixed an audio issue where the ambient SFX could cut off when entering various airlocks
Fixed an AI issue where the patrolling AI would not re-spawn when reloading the checkpoint after dying
Fixed an issue where the Invert Y-Axis had no effect when using Mouse & Keyboard
Adjusted baked shadows in the Showroom Storage Secret Area
Improved Mr. and Mrs. Helpful’s animations during kiosk interactions
Fixed an issue where there is an extra map objective in Showrooms 3 for the Manager office objective
Fixed various small places and collision in Workshop and Mimic’s chase sequence where the player could use to hide from the enemy AIs
Fixed an issue where Dispatch subtitles will appear every time the player walks from the Welcome Show hall to the Storage Area
Fixed an issue where reticles would appear and stay on-screen while using any terminal/station
Players are now able to throw the distractable toy mouse further
Fixed an issue where there were missing Data Diver and Door SFX on the stairwell to the rooftop
Fixed an issue where there was no SFX for when the animation to raise the Data Diver for an interactable was used
Fixed an issue where the generator revving mechanic was slower with a controller compared to using the mouse
Fixed an issue where spamming <X> while the ‘Continue’ menu is loading results in a missing cursor, forcing the player to relaunch the game
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on a loading screen after backing out of a profile and immediately mashing multiple options in the main menu
Act 1
Adjusted animation for van’s speedometer
Fixed an subtitle issue with Dispatch’s lines in the intro cinematic.
Fixed a localization/UI issue where one of Arnold’s subtitles during the intro sequence would go off screen because it was too long in French
Fixed an issue where the intro and title card music cuts off abruptly
Fixed an issue where the van was driving through a cement block in the parking lot during the intro
Fixed an issue where the player could see Arnold’s arms floating if the camera moved immediately after collecting the Data Diver
Addressed the backwards art/text on the wood panels in the playground
Turned off the lights/emissives on the lift in the Welcome Show in ACT 1
Adjusted LOS for Elephant Mascot so players are able to see it more clearly after solving the Power Room conduit puzzle
Fixed an audio issue where overhead paging (PA System) for the Dispatch was working prior the power turning back on
Fixed a gameplay issue where the Elephant husk could still be present when reloading the save in the Security Office
Fixed an issue specifically for min-spec PC where the Main Hallway unloads when the player opens the door from Storage Area
Fixed an issue where the Manager’s Hallway elevator lights would turn back on despite being inaccessible
Increased quality of the Manager Lobby cube map
Fixed an issue where the player could climb the couch on the Manager Lobby office and get stuck
Fixed an audio issue where the ambient SFX would stop in the back zone of the Manager Hallway Security Office
Fixed an audio issue where there was no ambient SFX in the back vent and entrance halls of Manager’s Lobby secret storage room
Fixed an issue where the player could drop the Jackie crank on the bricks in front of the crank sock, unable to pick it back up
Fixed an issue where the Digityper’s subtitles would continue to loop when entering the Manager’s Hallway and exiting shortly after
Fixed a softlock issue where the player could get stuck in the air when using the Manager’s Office generator as they come off the ramp
Fixed an issue with Jackie’s jump scare being too dark in the Manager’s Office
Adjusted Jackie’s animation to track the player better when heading towards the hole in Manager’s office
Fixed an issue where various railings in Jackie’s chase sequence did not break
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the Jackie Showroom by walking over some collisions near the yellow dog cutout
Fixed an issue with the cube map of the storage area being mirrored while in the Jackie Chase vents
Fixed an issue where Jackie could appear twice at the end of the catwalks section if the player crosses the next trigger point and quickly doubles backs
Fixed various audio issues during Jackie’s chase sequence where certain background audio can interrupt key moments
Fixed an audio issue where Jackie’s chase sequence music would not reset after an environmental death
Fixed an animation issue where Jackie’s head was clipping through railings during her chase sequence
Fixed an issue where Jackie’s jump scare model clips in geometry when caught in and around the elevator lift
Fixed an issue where dying in a specific spot of the Jackie’s chase sequence would take the player to the game over screen twice
Fixed an issue where Jackie’s box was gone and Digityper was alive… again if the player went back to the Manager’s Office later
Act 2.1
Fixed an audio issue where Mr. and Mrs. Helpful’s VO is very quiet if the player remained on the catwalks during the Welcome Show reset
Adjusted timing of the Welcome Show stairs coming out as the same time as the first show
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck crouching next to the Welcome Show prize box
Fixed an issue where the player could drop the elevator repair instructions tape underneath a locker and become unable to retrieve it
Fixed a gameplay issue where the ON/OFF slider for the Welcome Lobby Elevator Repair would go back to being ON after reloading
Fixed an issue where the “Close/Open hatch” can only be read up close when the visual quality is set to LOW
Fixed various audio/gameplay involving Welcome Lobby’s elevator repair section
Fixed an issue where the player can get stuck when standing to the left of the Welcome Show elevator doors as it was going up
Fixed an issue where the security gate lever in Manager Lobby Storage held the player’s camera for longer than over levers
Fixed an audio issue where the Welcome Lobby elevator power slider was lacking SFX
Fixed an issue where the load balancing slider interaction speed would differ per repair
Fixed an issue where the top of the Welcome Lobby elevator LOD appeared black
Improved optimization in Big Top Showroom where CPU usage would remain very high throughout
Adjusted animation and visual popping with Big Top when he’s in his showroom
Fixed an audio issue where some of Mr. Helpful’s dialogue would play twice and repeat in Big Top showroom entrance
Adjusted lighting in Big Top’s Showroom
Fixed various small places where the player could get stuck environmental assets in the Big Top Showroom and Showroom Lobby
Fixed an issue where the Big Top ticket can be lost when dropped on the ground
Fixed an audio issue where Mr. Helpful is still talking after the power goes out between each minigame
Fixed an issue where the player could get soft locked if the player only knocks out the teeth in the first round and then goes through the vent
Fixed an issue where the mini-game doors in Big Top showroom will not open after wining the mini-game a second time
Fixed an audio issue where the Big Top’s jingle could play at a very low volume after solving the conduit puzzle
Fixed an issue where Big Top could sometimes pick up a mannequin on his hand when crawling towards the entrance or retracting back into the showroom
Fixed an issue where Big Top’s eyes stopped changing color when dying or reloading the save
Fixed an issue where layers could see the showroom lobby and halls unload when they’re on the Big Top showroom balcony
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in-between two airlock doors for Welcome Lobby → Retail Showroom, and Big Top Showroom → Rooftop Access
Fixed an issue where the Big Top Showroom conduit puzzle’s lever would appear in a down position when returning from Storytime Showroom
Fixed an issue where nothing would happen until moving forward a few steps when reloading at the top of the stairwell before Big Top’s chase
Fixed various audio issues where Big Top’s chase sequence music would not trigger or reset properly after dying and retrying
Fixed an issue where the first office area of Big Top’s chase sequence can be seen unloading when viewed from the plenum section
Fixed an issue where there was a second Big Top visible behind the one descending towards the player right before the end of Big Top’s chase sequence
Act 2.2a
Fixed an issue where the Warehouse appears uninvited on the terminal maps despite being within the area
Fixed an issue where the Mrs. Helpful kiosk subtitle in Workshops Test Stage was incorrect
Fixed an issue where AI could kick Springlock suit pieces and cause them to fling across the environment
Fixed an issue where Springlock suit pieces were difficult to grab when dropped near lockers
Fixed a texture issue with hanged skinless Mushroom mascots
Adjusted volume for the Jester suit’s jump scare for being too loud
Addressed ambient audio issues in the Test Control room of Workshops
Fixed an issue where the Captain springlock suit could be duplicated when bringing them over to the airlock
Fixed an issue where the crane could pass through the collectible box on the Backstage Theater catwalks
Fixed an issue where the Arnold’s arms would be displaced and unnaturally stretched when interacting with the crane controls
Fixed an issue where the player was unable to see the Backstage Theater bridge animation when interacting with one of the cranks
Fixed an issue where the Captain springlock suit’s cannon arm could clip through the environment when in position for the puppet show
Fixed an issue where players were able to jump off the Backstage Theater catwalks
Fixed an issue where the players could get stuck in the Workshop automatic doors after exiting a Springlock Suit in the Test Stage area
Fixed an issue invisible collision that would appear in the middle of the collapsed catwalk bridge
Fixed an animation issue where the mouse distractable can be seen floating in the air while exiting a Springlock Suit.
Fixed an audio issue where most of the Theater Employee Hall was missing ambient SFX
Fixed an environment issue where the Theater stage can be seen as still clean and pristine when returning to the Backstage Theater catwalks after the Puppet Show
Fixed a gameplay issue where the AI could be seen spawning in or on top of the player when walking over to the Theater side rooms
Fixed an issue where the Puppet Show “ON AIR” signage would appear black
Adjusted animation and visual popping for some characters and assets in the Puppet Show
Fixed an issue where shooting the broadcast target prior to the VO’s instructions still played the instructions
Fixed an issue with Jackie’s, Puppet Show puppets', and Mimic’s jump scares having a black background
Fixed an issue where there are white box texture on the ceiling of the Puppet Show
Act 2.2b
Fixed an animation/environmental issue of gates snapping into position in the Doll Hospital
Fixed an audio issue where the Doll Hospital BGM would be missing after a retry or reload
Fixed various LOD lighting and texture issues in the Doll Hospital and Dollie’s chase sequence
Fixed an gameplay issue where control input to exit the Springlock suit specifically in Doll Hospital was inconsistent with exiting the Springlock suit elsewhere
Fixed an audio issue where Nurse Dollie’s jump scare audio was missing if triggered immediately upon her spawn in the Doll Hospital
Fixed an issue where the trash compactor lights still appeared green being in an inactive state
Fixed an issue where pressing the interact button while holding a trash cube plays a throwing animation
Polished the trash cube depositing animation
Adjusted the Doll Hospital siren sound and light from the trash cute control machine to stop after the Conveyor encounter with Nurse Dollie
Fixed an environment issue where Molten Dollie would already appear in the security footage in the Surveillance Room despite not yet being thrown into the lava
Fixed an issue where the player could climb the boxes near the mail box in the Incinerator room and get stuck in a corner
Fixed an issue where the player can get stuck falling between the metal lockers before the lower incinerator conveyor belt
Fixed an issue where Mr. Helpful’s VO could not be heard in the Incinerator room when standing near the terminal
Fixed an issue with the Upper Incinerator is seen loading in while riding the lift back up
Fixed various audio issues where Dollie’s chase sequence music would randomly start playing, overlapping, etc. if dying at various points of the chase prior
Fixed an issue where Molten Dollie could be seen visibly spawning during the Dollie’s chase sequence
Fixed an issue where Dollie would jump scare the player would SFX in certain areas of the Doll Hospital
Fixed an issue where the player would be able to stand still on the Dollie Chase conveyor belt when walking against other collisions
Fixed an issue where the player could hide behind a tool chest and become trapped by Molten Dollie in the second half of the chase sequence
Adjusted timing of the conveyor belt box in the Dollie’s chase sequence
Fixed an animation issue where Molten Dollie could be seen teleporting backwards in her animation if the player closes the elevator doors at the last possible second
Adjusted volume of Doll Hospital elevators
Fixed an issue where the player could exit the Doll Hospital elevator early
Fixed an issue where the player can get stuck after climbing across the terminal of Doll Hospital
Fixed an issue with the diagnostic wires colliding with other pieces in Doll Hospital elevator
Fixed an AI issue where Dollie thinks the player is inside the Offices if they are standing outside the boarded up door next to the fan
Fixed an AI issue where Dollie sometimes ignored the player despite seeing them enter a hiding spot
Fixed an audio issue with Doll Hospital vents muffling sounds
Act 2.3
Fixed an issue where the Warehouse airlock could appear closed on the Main Hallway side
Fixed an issue where the “We Have a Winner” achievement would not trigger if the Warehouse’s Ball Toss minigame was the last game won
Fixed an issue where Party Time Chica could de-spawn in Warehouse if the player crouches and then enters certain lockers
Fixed an AI issue where Party Time Chica will freeze if the player opens the door to the Loading Bay while she is in chase mode
Fixed an audio issue where the music would not resume upon retrying the checkpoint in front of the Conduit after getting jump scared by Party Time Chica
Fixed an environment issue where the Main Hallway map would unload if standing close to the Warehouse gate
Fixed an environment issue where the Loading Bay map could unload if walking over the red metal stair by the wall
Fixed an issue where the players could get stuck when standing on the Warehouse trolley side door as it closed
Fixed an issue where one of the Upper Warehouse doors was inaccessible
Fixed an audio issue with Party Time Chica’s Music being heard very clearly when standing in the Upper Warehouse
Fixed an audio issue where Party Time Chica’s music does not play right when you reach the Upper Warehouse catwalks
Fixed an audio issue where Mrs. Helpful was playing Mr. Helpful’s VO when losing/winning Deadeye Roxy minigame
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind the targets of Deadeye Roxy minigame
Expanded the trigger volume for Mrs. Helpful to appear, at the Deadeye Roxy Shooting Gallery
Fixed a gameplay issue where items could still appear in the player’s hands if dying to any of the floats
Fixed an environment issue where the world could unload when stepping into a specific corner of the IT Room
Fixed a texture issue with a glowing tarp in the Admin Basement
Fixed an issue where Star Orphans had the tendency of rolling and floating away when dropped at an angle
Fixed an issue where the Star Orphan in Admin Basement can be dropped through a wall
Fixed a gameplay issue where the White Tiger will automatically jump scare the player if they crouch at the beginning of the second admin basement maze
Fixed an issue where the Admin Basement reopened and spotlights reactivated after loading the last Star Orphan checkpoint
Fixed an issue where some lights can remain on during the first phase of the White Tiger section
Fixed an issue where White Tiger’s sequence would break, unwilling to teleport out if the player looked at the ground as he appeared
Fixed an issue where there could be two White Tigers at the end of the Admin Basement if the player reloaded the last Star Orphan checkpoint
Fixed an issue where collectibles could get lost in surrounding debris in the Night Light Maze
Fixed a soft-locking issue where the player could get trapped in the Night Light Maze’s office when grabbing the Star Orphan and immediately booking it there
Fixed an issue where the player can open the Night Light Maze elevator, grab the Star Orphan again, and take the baby up with them to Retail Showroom
Fixed an issue where players would not need the Star Orphan to use the Night Light Maze elevator after loading the autosave
Fixed an animation issue where Night Light would disappear towards the end of his jump scare
Fixed an issue where Night Light would appear bright like the shining sun during his jump scare
Fixed an issue where the SFX for power turning on or off in the Night Light Maze was difficult to hear
Fixed an issue where the speed dial was not connected to the Night Light Conduit Puzzle
Fixed an issue where the door to the Night Light maze office despite the Star Orphan placed on the pedestal when reloading the save
Fixed an audio issue where Star Orphan had no SFX when held
Fixed an issue where Star Orphans can be deposited away into the Inventory Machine
Fixed an audio issue where the power SFX when placing or removing the Star Orphan sounded quiet and distant
Fixed an issue where the Star Orphan would not re-spawn if removed from the pedestal prior to triggering a checkpoint in Night Light Maze
Fixed an issue where the enemy AI in Retail Showroom would sometimes not re-spawn when returning from the Night Light Maze
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the wall when crouching/walking up next to the Storytime Showroom prize box
Fixed an issue where the player could not interact with the Mycelium Men audio distraction standee in Storytime Showroom
Fixed an issue where the roll-up security gates are closed if the player revisits the Workshop at any time after finishing the Springlock suit
Fixed an issue where the Big Top showroom checkpoint could be missing after completing White Tiger section
Act 3
Fixed an issue where the “Give up the Data Diver” objective would persists after choosing the ‘Walk Away’ ending
Fixed various animation issues with Arnold’s arms when interacting between the Inventory Machine and Data Diver case
Improved Mimic’s animation during the credit sequence of the Walk Away ending
Fixed a lighting issue where the escape vent would be dark when the player first traverses through
Fixed an issue where the player could get off the Goodbye Show elevator after pressing the button
Fixed an issue where the player can fall out-of-boundary by standing on one of the lever platforms while the Goodbye Elevator elevator goes down
Fixed an issue where Big Top’s music continues to play and is duplicated every time the player retries the Goodbye Show elevator sequence
Fixed an issue where Arnold’s arms could be visible when the Goodbye elevator comes to a halt
Fixed an issue with Big Top’s jump scare in the Goodbye Show being too bright
Fixed an issue where M2 would sometimes fail to activate after interacting with the R&D sub-terminal
Fixed an issue where the M2 could be physically pushed into an audio trap with the Springlock suit and was unable to move afterwards
Fixed an issue where M2 would take too long to catch the player when entering in any of the hiding spot or after seeing/hearing them
Fixed an issue where reaching 0% power in R&D and immediately dying after will load the player into an incorrect world state
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the debris after exiting the R&D center vent
Fixed a soft-locking issue where the player could get trapped outside the R&D Security Office if walking in and then out immediately before the door shuts
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between a fallen mannequin and table in the stage area of R&D Floor
Fixed an issue where M2 did not react to audio distractions if a chase is interrupted by getting into a Springlock suit
Fixed the spelling for F10N4’s speaker names in subtitles
Fixed an issue where M2 would talk over F10N4 during her R&D dialogue
Fixed an issue where the player could enter and move into two Springlock suits at the same time
Fixed various small places in the Inventor’s House where the player could use to hide from the Mimic
Fixed an issue where there were white box texture on the pipe in the Inventor’s House
Fixed a lighting issue where the projection on the wall was too bright, obscuring the number from the Birthday film reels
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind the film cabinet door under the Inventor’s House stairs
Fixed an issue where the “Turn Around” audio log could rapidly skip to the very end if the player walks back into the previous room
Added a SFX cue for the secret door in Inventor’s House attic after using the terminal
Adjusted M2’s VO volumes to be more subdued when inside of the Inventor House projector room
Adjusted Proto-Mimics' collisions
Adjusted animation with Mimic when opening the elevator gates
Fixed an issue where the player is able to walk through the closed elevator gates in the Inventor House attic
Fixed an issue where the Mimic jump scares the player outside of the map if the player walks out of the elevator shortly after pressing the button
Fixed an issue where the player is not jump scared if they stand inside the Mimic’s arm when it reaches into the elevator in the Inventor House attic
Fixed a visual issue where the small fallen debris in the Mimic’s chase sequence would lack texture or appear too dark
Fixed an issue where the lighting scenario visibly loads in during the end section of Mimic’s chase sequence
Fixed an issue where Proto-Mimics were missing jump scare SFX at the far edge of the parking lot
Improved animation popping between Arnold’s arms in gameplay to end cinematic
Fixed an issue where players could stuck while crouching through the pipes area at the start of Mimic’s chase sequence
New Game+
Added a SFX cue when the vent in the Inventor’s House opens after all Storytime tapes are placed in their receptacles
Added confirmation and failure SFX cues for the Storytime Mimic sequence
Fixed an issue where placing a Storytime tape into the Inventory Station creates a broken item on future reloads
Fixed an animation issue where the player’s hands could raise up repeatedly after inserting the Storytime tapes into their receptacles
Fixed an issue where the Storytime tapes were not oriented properly when placed in the Inventory Machine
Fixed a localization issue where a text for Storytime Tape was untranslated in the Inventory Machine
Reduced the amount of time before the black screen fade following the Mimic Storytime sequence
Added the White Tiger symbol to pulse with emissives on the White Tiger pedestal
Fixed an issue where Edwin’s VO was missing during the Storytime game
Adjusted audio source of Mimic in the Storytime game
Adjusted textures on the Storytime game’s quilt asset
Fixed an issue where the mechanical SFX when the story book finishes is loud and goes on indefinitely after M2 overloads
Fixed an audio issue where the credits music would cutoff abruptly for all endings
MOON.EXE
Fixed an issue where the terminal screen remains turned on if the player pressed the ‘leave terminal’ button twice in quick succession
Fixed a localization issue where the ‘New Game’ text would bleed over the selection highlight in any of the supported languages outside of English
Fixed an issue where the player could not turn left or right after clicking the “[More…] “ option in the West Forest Path of MOON.EXE
Fixed various typos in MOON.EXE
Fixed a typo where Big Top’s name was used for one of the MOON.EXE game over screens instead of Moon.
Fixed various typos across sub-terminals and MOON .EXE for Starbrights
Fixed a UI issue for MOON.EXE where ‘East Arch’ appeared two times in the Cave Hub options instead of ‘West Arch’ in German
Fixed a localization issue where some texts across MOON.EXE displayed in English across all supported languages
