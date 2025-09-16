 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 September 2025 Build 19744331 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights & Changes

  • FNAF:SOTM has officially released in Asian regions!

    • Additional languages (Chinese-Simplified, Chinese-Traditional, Japanese, and Korean) are now available!

  • Additional FPS options (120, 144, 165, 240, and Unlimited) are now available!

    • Conduit Puzzles are now de-coupled from FPS

  • Added “Time Worked” to Profile Select Menu, tracking player’s time played on that specific profile

  • Added tutorial cards for Data Diver port’s first interaction for either mailbox outside or the Data Diver door in Welcome Show

  • Added various autosave checkpoints after lowering the Springlock Head in Workshops, in Admin Wing’s kitchen, returning back to Warehouse and Workshops later, returning back to Manager’s Lobby, and Retail Showroom when reading the mail

  • Added ability to skip/end credits and intro sequence early

  • Addressed various texture issues from licensed asset packs

  • Added security camera assets wherever the monitors showed

  • Globally changed the icon above the Data Diver port on the Inventory Station to the first Permissions icon for gameplay clarity

  • Added a “Minimum Score” sign to Dead Eye Roxy’s Shooting Gallery

  • Updated credits for all endings

  • Updated and added various text, images, and SFX in MOON.EXE

  • Increased the score to win for all Shooting Galleries

  • Implemented refined animation and SFX for placing missing conduit puzzle pieces into their slots

  • Adjusted conveyance for empty mailboxes

  • Haptics are defaulted to being on

Bug Fixes

General

  • Potentially fixed an issue where the autosave icon can stay on screen indefinitely, blocking future autosaves from triggering

  • Fixed a blocking issue where an infinite loading screen would occur when the player moves around while selecting 'Continue' in the Game Over screen

  • Implemented CC style caption for SFXs like (Radio distortion)

  • Fixed an issue where the title could freeze if the player paused at the game exactly as they are jump scared

  • Fixed an animation issue where Arnold can drop items without holding anything causing his hand to perform wacky animations

  • Fixed an issue where sprinting long distances and then opening an airlock without stopping would cause the camera to bob up and down

  • Improved Welcome Show, Storage Area, Manager Lobby, Showroom Lobby, Rooftop, Big Top Chase, Nurse Dollie Chase, and Admin Wing performance/optimization

  • Fixed an animation issue where items held in player’s right hand can appear ontop of it when approaching/interacting with buttons quickly

  • Fixed an issue where the player could cancel the Data Diver upgrade after beating the upgrade minigame

  • Fixed various small places in the Storage Area where the player could use to hide from the enemy AI

  • Fixed an environment issue where items placed on the couch in the Security Office would appear to float

  • Fixed an various environmental clipping issues in Power Room, Doll Hospital, Inventor’s Tunnel

  • Fixed various cube map texture issues in Manager Office, Warehouse, Jackie’s Chase sequence, and Retail Showroom

  • Improved AI navmesh and behavior in the Welcome Lobby, Manager’s Lobby secret storage room, Workshop Assembly room, Admin Wing, Night Light Maze, R&D, Mimic’s chase sequence

  • Adjusted various ambient audio in Dollie’s chase sequence, Workshop, Warehouse, Power Zone, Retail Showroom, Showroom Storage, Admin Basement, Garage Exit

  • Fixed an issue where the reticle could temporarily disappear when dying while performing an interaction at the same time

  • Fixed an issue where players could be pushed on top of the lockers when exiting and backing up against it

  • Fixed an issue where dying while leaning in a locker causes the player’s default position to shift entirely

  • Fixed an issue with AI clipping through lockers

  • Adjusted visual popping for some characters' animations when alert-to-search and chase-to-search behaviors

  • Fixed a gameplay/animation issue where their hand could remain raised upon reload after getting jump scared

  • Fixed an issue where the player was granted telekinetic powers when interacting an object while backing away, canceling, or just before they actually grab onto it

  • Fixed a gameplay issue where the player could use the ball gun to jump

  • Fixed an issue where the player could avoid AI detection by stutter stepping

  • Fixed an animation issue where the mouse toy would disappear in the player’s hand if wound up prior to approaching an interactable

  • Fixed an animation issue with Arnold’s arms when interacting with the Vacuum Bot

  • Fixed an animation issue where the Data Diver cord could fly around when transitioning between airlocks

  • Fixed an audio issue where all collectibles had a squeak sound effect when picked up/dropped

  • Fixed an issue where all advertisement film reels reappear in the cabinets after reloading a save or leading/returning to the area

  • Fixed an issue where pressing up or down on the gamepad during various Menu pop-ups causes the player to unable to select yes or no

  • Adjusted and implemented various “wake” and “inspect suit” animations for certain suited characters

  • Implemented new SFX for various sections in the game such as:

    • Van running

    • Broken Data Diver door ports, using an airlock/Data Diver doors without the proper permissions, placing the Data Diver into the Inventory Machine

    • Dropping/picking up conduit puzzle pieces, missing conduit puzzle slots

    • Petting the Vacuum Bots

    • Dying from environmental deaths

    • Dollie getting hit from boxes and when she’s close to getting submerged, Party Time Chica breaking out of her box, Helpful in the Inventor’s Tunnel, moving Animatronics in one of the credits

    • Puppet Show targets, Workshop test stage machinery

  • Fixed an issue where the player can access and listen to higher security level audio on Helpful Kiosks when turning the Data Diver quickly

  • Polished the conduit puzzle interaction animation

  • Fixed an issue where the Data Diver animation after opening the Airlock is missing a few frames

  • Fixed an audio issue for Assembly Room Dispatch VO to play over the PA System

  • Increased attenuation of the Security Office Dispatch VO lines

  • Fixed an UI issue where selecting “Default” did not actually reset the language back to English

  • Adjusted the Data Diver animation when interacting with airlocks

  • Fixed an issue where the player could exit the Springlock suit in front of a wall and sometimes fall off the world in R&D, Theater Backstage, Workshop

  • Fixed an issue where changing the key bind to “Leave Springlock” did not work

  • Fixed an issue where the Setting “Invert Y-Axis” does not take effect in the New Game intro

  • Fixed an issue where the player could scroll past valid list items on the “Gameplay” and “Controls” Options screen, potentially losing their cursor

  • Fixed an issue where pressing ‘Default’ on Look Sensitivity will not save/apply the option

  • Fixed an issue where the player could pause during loading screen transitions

  • Fixed a global audio issue where sounds could be heard during loading screen transitions

  • Fixed an issue where players could still interact with the Data Diver door port to the Manager’s Office despite Jackie’s box covering it

  • Fixed a localization issue where signs in the Main Hallway were translated when they were not supposed to be

  • Fixed various unlocalized tutorialization prompts when interacting with the Data Diver

  • Fixed an issue where Arnold’s arms were visible after getting jump scared upon exiting a locker

  • Adjusted lighting on Star Orphans

  • Adjusted lighting around the film reel cabinets

  • Adjusted Conduit Puzzle pieces' models

  • Fixed an issue where the player was able to interact with filled puzzle pieces during the conduit puzzle filling up

  • Fixed an issue where the conduit puzzles immediately fail if the flow reaches a piece the player is moving even if the path is already complete

  • Fixed a lighting issue where the Springlock Suit was constantly flickering when worn

  • Fixed a global issue where collectibles withdrawn and left in the Inventory Machine de-spawn and can no longer be withdrawn or collected again until reload

  • Fixed a lighting issue where the van’s lights were visibly coming through the wall in Storage Area

  • Fixed an audio issue where the ambient SFX could cut off when entering various airlocks

  • Fixed an AI issue where the patrolling AI would not re-spawn when reloading the checkpoint after dying

  • Fixed an issue where the Invert Y-Axis had no effect when using Mouse & Keyboard

  • Adjusted baked shadows in the Showroom Storage Secret Area

  • Improved Mr. and Mrs. Helpful’s animations during kiosk interactions

  • Fixed an issue where there is an extra map objective in Showrooms 3 for the Manager office objective

  • Fixed various small places and collision in Workshop and Mimic’s chase sequence where the player could use to hide from the enemy AIs

  • Fixed an issue where Dispatch subtitles will appear every time the player walks from the Welcome Show hall to the Storage Area

  • Fixed an issue where reticles would appear and stay on-screen while using any terminal/station

  • Players are now able to throw the distractable toy mouse further

  • Fixed an issue where there were missing Data Diver and Door SFX on the stairwell to the rooftop

  • Fixed an issue where there was no SFX for when the animation to raise the Data Diver for an interactable was used

  • Fixed an issue where the generator revving mechanic was slower with a controller compared to using the mouse

  • Fixed an issue where spamming <X> while the ‘Continue’ menu is loading results in a missing cursor, forcing the player to relaunch the game

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on a loading screen after backing out of a profile and immediately mashing multiple options in the main menu

Act 1

  • Adjusted animation for van’s speedometer

  • Fixed an subtitle issue with Dispatch’s lines in the intro cinematic.

  • Fixed a localization/UI issue where one of Arnold’s subtitles during the intro sequence would go off screen because it was too long in French

  • Fixed an issue where the intro and title card music cuts off abruptly

  • Fixed an issue where the van was driving through a cement block in the parking lot during the intro

  • Fixed an issue where the player could see Arnold’s arms floating if the camera moved immediately after collecting the Data Diver

  • Addressed the backwards art/text on the wood panels in the playground

  • Turned off the lights/emissives on the lift in the Welcome Show in ACT 1

  • Adjusted LOS for Elephant Mascot so players are able to see it more clearly after solving the Power Room conduit puzzle

  • Fixed an audio issue where overhead paging (PA System) for the Dispatch was working prior the power turning back on

  • Fixed a gameplay issue where the Elephant husk could still be present when reloading the save in the Security Office

  • Fixed an issue specifically for min-spec PC where the Main Hallway unloads when the player opens the door from Storage Area

  • Fixed an issue where the Manager’s Hallway elevator lights would turn back on despite being inaccessible

  • Increased quality of the Manager Lobby cube map

  • Fixed an issue where the player could climb the couch on the Manager Lobby office and get stuck

  • Fixed an audio issue where the ambient SFX would stop in the back zone of the Manager Hallway Security Office

  • Fixed an audio issue where there was no ambient SFX in the back vent and entrance halls of Manager’s Lobby secret storage room

  • Fixed an issue where the player could drop the Jackie crank on the bricks in front of the crank sock, unable to pick it back up

  • Fixed an issue where the Digityper’s subtitles would continue to loop when entering the Manager’s Hallway and exiting shortly after

  • Fixed a softlock issue where the player could get stuck in the air when using the Manager’s Office generator as they come off the ramp

  • Fixed an issue with Jackie’s jump scare being too dark in the Manager’s Office

  • Adjusted Jackie’s animation to track the player better when heading towards the hole in Manager’s office

  • Fixed an issue where various railings in Jackie’s chase sequence did not break

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the Jackie Showroom by walking over some collisions near the yellow dog cutout

  • Fixed an issue with the cube map of the storage area being mirrored while in the Jackie Chase vents

  • Fixed an issue where Jackie could appear twice at the end of the catwalks section if the player crosses the next trigger point and quickly doubles backs

  • Fixed various audio issues during Jackie’s chase sequence where certain background audio can interrupt key moments

  • Fixed an audio issue where Jackie’s chase sequence music would not reset after an environmental death

  • Fixed an animation issue where Jackie’s head was clipping through railings during her chase sequence

  • Fixed an issue where Jackie’s jump scare model clips in geometry when caught in and around the elevator lift

  • Fixed an issue where dying in a specific spot of the Jackie’s chase sequence would take the player to the game over screen twice

  • Fixed an issue where Jackie’s box was gone and Digityper was alive… again if the player went back to the Manager’s Office later

Act 2.1

  • Fixed an audio issue where Mr. and Mrs. Helpful’s VO is very quiet if the player remained on the catwalks during the Welcome Show reset

  • Adjusted timing of the Welcome Show stairs coming out as the same time as the first show

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck crouching next to the Welcome Show prize box

  • Fixed an issue where the player could drop the elevator repair instructions tape underneath a locker and become unable to retrieve it

  • Fixed a gameplay issue where the ON/OFF slider for the Welcome Lobby Elevator Repair would go back to being ON after reloading

  • Fixed an issue where the “Close/Open hatch” can only be read up close when the visual quality is set to LOW

  • Fixed various audio/gameplay involving Welcome Lobby’s elevator repair section

  • Fixed an issue where the player can get stuck when standing to the left of the Welcome Show elevator doors as it was going up

  • Fixed an issue where the security gate lever in Manager Lobby Storage held the player’s camera for longer than over levers

  • Fixed an audio issue where the Welcome Lobby elevator power slider was lacking SFX

  • Fixed an issue where the load balancing slider interaction speed would differ per repair

  • Fixed an issue where the top of the Welcome Lobby elevator LOD appeared black

  • Improved optimization in Big Top Showroom where CPU usage would remain very high throughout

  • Adjusted animation and visual popping with Big Top when he’s in his showroom

  • Fixed an audio issue where some of Mr. Helpful’s dialogue would play twice and repeat in Big Top showroom entrance

  • Adjusted lighting in Big Top’s Showroom

  • Fixed various small places where the player could get stuck environmental assets in the Big Top Showroom and Showroom Lobby

  • Fixed an issue where the Big Top ticket can be lost when dropped on the ground

  • Fixed an audio issue where Mr. Helpful is still talking after the power goes out between each minigame

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get soft locked if the player only knocks out the teeth in the first round and then goes through the vent

  • Fixed an issue where the mini-game doors in Big Top showroom will not open after wining the mini-game a second time

  • Fixed an audio issue where the Big Top’s jingle could play at a very low volume after solving the conduit puzzle

  • Fixed an issue where Big Top could sometimes pick up a mannequin on his hand when crawling towards the entrance or retracting back into the showroom

  • Fixed an issue where Big Top’s eyes stopped changing color when dying or reloading the save

  • Fixed an issue where layers could see the showroom lobby and halls unload when they’re on the Big Top showroom balcony

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in-between two airlock doors for Welcome Lobby → Retail Showroom, and Big Top Showroom → Rooftop Access

  • Fixed an issue where the Big Top Showroom conduit puzzle’s lever would appear in a down position when returning from Storytime Showroom

  • Fixed an issue where nothing would happen until moving forward a few steps when reloading at the top of the stairwell before Big Top’s chase

  • Fixed various audio issues where Big Top’s chase sequence music would not trigger or reset properly after dying and retrying

  • Fixed an issue where the first office area of Big Top’s chase sequence can be seen unloading when viewed from the plenum section

  • Fixed an issue where there was a second Big Top visible behind the one descending towards the player right before the end of Big Top’s chase sequence

Act 2.2a

  • Fixed an issue where the Warehouse appears uninvited on the terminal maps despite being within the area

  • Fixed an issue where the Mrs. Helpful kiosk subtitle in Workshops Test Stage was incorrect

  • Fixed an issue where AI could kick Springlock suit pieces and cause them to fling across the environment

  • Fixed an issue where Springlock suit pieces were difficult to grab when dropped near lockers

  • Fixed a texture issue with hanged skinless Mushroom mascots

  • Adjusted volume for the Jester suit’s jump scare for being too loud

  • Addressed ambient audio issues in the Test Control room of Workshops

  • Fixed an issue where the Captain springlock suit could be duplicated when bringing them over to the airlock

  • Fixed an issue where the crane could pass through the collectible box on the Backstage Theater catwalks

  • Fixed an issue where the Arnold’s arms would be displaced and unnaturally stretched when interacting with the crane controls

  • Fixed an issue where the player was unable to see the Backstage Theater bridge animation when interacting with one of the cranks

  • Fixed an issue where the Captain springlock suit’s cannon arm could clip through the environment when in position for the puppet show

  • Fixed an issue where players were able to jump off the Backstage Theater catwalks

  • Fixed an issue where the players could get stuck in the Workshop automatic doors after exiting a Springlock Suit in the Test Stage area

  • Fixed an issue invisible collision that would appear in the middle of the collapsed catwalk bridge

  • Fixed an animation issue where the mouse distractable can be seen floating in the air while exiting a Springlock Suit.

  • Fixed an audio issue where most of the Theater Employee Hall was missing ambient SFX

  • Fixed an environment issue where the Theater stage can be seen as still clean and pristine when returning to the Backstage Theater catwalks after the Puppet Show

  • Fixed a gameplay issue where the AI could be seen spawning in or on top of the player when walking over to the Theater side rooms

  • Fixed an issue where the Puppet Show “ON AIR” signage would appear black

  • Adjusted animation and visual popping for some characters and assets in the Puppet Show

  • Fixed an issue where shooting the broadcast target prior to the VO’s instructions still played the instructions

  • Fixed an issue with Jackie’s, Puppet Show puppets', and Mimic’s jump scares having a black background

  • Fixed an issue where there are white box texture on the ceiling of the Puppet Show

Act 2.2b

  • Fixed an animation/environmental issue of gates snapping into position in the Doll Hospital

  • Fixed an audio issue where the Doll Hospital BGM would be missing after a retry or reload

  • Fixed various LOD lighting and texture issues in the Doll Hospital and Dollie’s chase sequence

  • Fixed an gameplay issue where control input to exit the Springlock suit specifically in Doll Hospital was inconsistent with exiting the Springlock suit elsewhere

  • Fixed an audio issue where Nurse Dollie’s jump scare audio was missing if triggered immediately upon her spawn in the Doll Hospital

  • Fixed an issue where the trash compactor lights still appeared green being in an inactive state

  • Fixed an issue where pressing the interact button while holding a trash cube plays a throwing animation

  • Polished the trash cube depositing animation

  • Adjusted the Doll Hospital siren sound and light from the trash cute control machine to stop after the Conveyor encounter with Nurse Dollie

  • Fixed an environment issue where Molten Dollie would already appear in the security footage in the Surveillance Room despite not yet being thrown into the lava

  • Fixed an issue where the player could climb the boxes near the mail box in the Incinerator room and get stuck in a corner

  • Fixed an issue where the player can get stuck falling between the metal lockers before the lower incinerator conveyor belt

  • Fixed an issue where Mr. Helpful’s VO could not be heard in the Incinerator room when standing near the terminal

  • Fixed an issue with the Upper Incinerator is seen loading in while riding the lift back up

  • Fixed various audio issues where Dollie’s chase sequence music would randomly start playing, overlapping, etc. if dying at various points of the chase prior

  • Fixed an issue where Molten Dollie could be seen visibly spawning during the Dollie’s chase sequence

  • Fixed an issue where Dollie would jump scare the player would SFX in certain areas of the Doll Hospital

  • Fixed an issue where the player would be able to stand still on the Dollie Chase conveyor belt when walking against other collisions

  • Fixed an issue where the player could hide behind a tool chest and become trapped by Molten Dollie in the second half of the chase sequence

  • Adjusted timing of the conveyor belt box in the Dollie’s chase sequence

  • Fixed an animation issue where Molten Dollie could be seen teleporting backwards in her animation if the player closes the elevator doors at the last possible second

  • Adjusted volume of Doll Hospital elevators

  • Fixed an issue where the player could exit the Doll Hospital elevator early

  • Fixed an issue where the player can get stuck after climbing across the terminal of Doll Hospital

  • Fixed an issue with the diagnostic wires colliding with other pieces in Doll Hospital elevator

  • Fixed an AI issue where Dollie thinks the player is inside the Offices if they are standing outside the boarded up door next to the fan

  • Fixed an AI issue where Dollie sometimes ignored the player despite seeing them enter a hiding spot

  • Fixed an audio issue with Doll Hospital vents muffling sounds

Act 2.3

  • Fixed an issue where the Warehouse airlock could appear closed on the Main Hallway side

  • Fixed an issue where the “We Have a Winner” achievement would not trigger if the Warehouse’s Ball Toss minigame was the last game won

  • Fixed an issue where Party Time Chica could de-spawn in Warehouse if the player crouches and then enters certain lockers

  • Fixed an AI issue where Party Time Chica will freeze if the player opens the door to the Loading Bay while she is in chase mode

  • Fixed an audio issue where the music would not resume upon retrying the checkpoint in front of the Conduit after getting jump scared by Party Time Chica

  • Fixed an environment issue where the Main Hallway map would unload if standing close to the Warehouse gate

  • Fixed an environment issue where the Loading Bay map could unload if walking over the red metal stair by the wall

  • Fixed an issue where the players could get stuck when standing on the Warehouse trolley side door as it closed

  • Fixed an issue where one of the Upper Warehouse doors was inaccessible

  • Fixed an audio issue with Party Time Chica’s Music being heard very clearly when standing in the Upper Warehouse

  • Fixed an audio issue where Party Time Chica’s music does not play right when you reach the Upper Warehouse catwalks

  • Fixed an audio issue where Mrs. Helpful was playing Mr. Helpful’s VO when losing/winning Deadeye Roxy minigame

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind the targets of Deadeye Roxy minigame

  • Expanded the trigger volume for Mrs. Helpful to appear, at the Deadeye Roxy Shooting Gallery

  • Fixed a gameplay issue where items could still appear in the player’s hands if dying to any of the floats

  • Fixed an environment issue where the world could unload when stepping into a specific corner of the IT Room

  • Fixed a texture issue with a glowing tarp in the Admin Basement

  • Fixed an issue where Star Orphans had the tendency of rolling and floating away when dropped at an angle

  • Fixed an issue where the Star Orphan in Admin Basement can be dropped through a wall

  • Fixed a gameplay issue where the White Tiger will automatically jump scare the player if they crouch at the beginning of the second admin basement maze

  • Fixed an issue where the Admin Basement reopened and spotlights reactivated after loading the last Star Orphan checkpoint

  • Fixed an issue where some lights can remain on during the first phase of the White Tiger section

  • Fixed an issue where White Tiger’s sequence would break, unwilling to teleport out if the player looked at the ground as he appeared

  • Fixed an issue where there could be two White Tigers at the end of the Admin Basement if the player reloaded the last Star Orphan checkpoint

  • Fixed an issue where collectibles could get lost in surrounding debris in the Night Light Maze

  • Fixed a soft-locking issue where the player could get trapped in the Night Light Maze’s office when grabbing the Star Orphan and immediately booking it there

  • Fixed an issue where the player can open the Night Light Maze elevator, grab the Star Orphan again, and take the baby up with them to Retail Showroom

  • Fixed an issue where players would not need the Star Orphan to use the Night Light Maze elevator after loading the autosave

  • Fixed an animation issue where Night Light would disappear towards the end of his jump scare

  • Fixed an issue where Night Light would appear bright like the shining sun during his jump scare

  • Fixed an issue where the SFX for power turning on or off in the Night Light Maze was difficult to hear

  • Fixed an issue where the speed dial was not connected to the Night Light Conduit Puzzle

  • Fixed an issue where the door to the Night Light maze office despite the Star Orphan placed on the pedestal when reloading the save

  • Fixed an audio issue where Star Orphan had no SFX when held

  • Fixed an issue where Star Orphans can be deposited away into the Inventory Machine

  • Fixed an audio issue where the power SFX when placing or removing the Star Orphan sounded quiet and distant

  • Fixed an issue where the Star Orphan would not re-spawn if removed from the pedestal prior to triggering a checkpoint in Night Light Maze

  • Fixed an issue where the enemy AI in Retail Showroom would sometimes not re-spawn when returning from the Night Light Maze

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the wall when crouching/walking up next to the Storytime Showroom prize box

  • Fixed an issue where the player could not interact with the Mycelium Men audio distraction standee in Storytime Showroom

  • Fixed an issue where the roll-up security gates are closed if the player revisits the Workshop at any time after finishing the Springlock suit

  • Fixed an issue where the Big Top showroom checkpoint could be missing after completing White Tiger section

Act 3

  • Fixed an issue where the “Give up the Data Diver” objective would persists after choosing the ‘Walk Away’ ending

  • Fixed various animation issues with Arnold’s arms when interacting between the Inventory Machine and Data Diver case

  • Improved Mimic’s animation during the credit sequence of the Walk Away ending

  • Fixed a lighting issue where the escape vent would be dark when the player first traverses through

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get off the Goodbye Show elevator after pressing the button

  • Fixed an issue where the player can fall out-of-boundary by standing on one of the lever platforms while the Goodbye Elevator elevator goes down

  • Fixed an issue where Big Top’s music continues to play and is duplicated every time the player retries the Goodbye Show elevator sequence

  • Fixed an issue where Arnold’s arms could be visible when the Goodbye elevator comes to a halt

  • Fixed an issue with Big Top’s jump scare in the Goodbye Show being too bright

  • Fixed an issue where M2 would sometimes fail to activate after interacting with the R&D sub-terminal

  • Fixed an issue where the M2 could be physically pushed into an audio trap with the Springlock suit and was unable to move afterwards

  • Fixed an issue where M2 would take too long to catch the player when entering in any of the hiding spot or after seeing/hearing them

  • Fixed an issue where reaching 0% power in R&D and immediately dying after will load the player into an incorrect world state

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the debris after exiting the R&D center vent

  • Fixed a soft-locking issue where the player could get trapped outside the R&D Security Office if walking in and then out immediately before the door shuts

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between a fallen mannequin and table in the stage area of R&D Floor

  • Fixed an issue where M2 did not react to audio distractions if a chase is interrupted by getting into a Springlock suit

  • Fixed the spelling for F10N4’s speaker names in subtitles

  • Fixed an issue where M2 would talk over F10N4 during her R&D dialogue

  • Fixed an issue where the player could enter and move into two Springlock suits at the same time

  • Fixed various small places in the Inventor’s House where the player could use to hide from the Mimic

  • Fixed an issue where there were white box texture on the pipe in the Inventor’s House

  • Fixed a lighting issue where the projection on the wall was too bright, obscuring the number from the Birthday film reels

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind the film cabinet door under the Inventor’s House stairs

  • Fixed an issue where the “Turn Around” audio log could rapidly skip to the very end if the player walks back into the previous room

  • Added a SFX cue for the secret door in Inventor’s House attic after using the terminal

  • Adjusted M2’s VO volumes to be more subdued when inside of the Inventor House projector room

  • Adjusted Proto-Mimics' collisions

  • Adjusted animation with Mimic when opening the elevator gates

  • Fixed an issue where the player is able to walk through the closed elevator gates in the Inventor House attic

  • Fixed an issue where the Mimic jump scares the player outside of the map if the player walks out of the elevator shortly after pressing the button

  • Fixed an issue where the player is not jump scared if they stand inside the Mimic’s arm when it reaches into the elevator in the Inventor House attic

  • Fixed a visual issue where the small fallen debris in the Mimic’s chase sequence would lack texture or appear too dark

  • Fixed an issue where the lighting scenario visibly loads in during the end section of Mimic’s chase sequence

  • Fixed an issue where Proto-Mimics were missing jump scare SFX at the far edge of the parking lot

  • Improved animation popping between Arnold’s arms in gameplay to end cinematic

  • Fixed an issue where players could stuck while crouching through the pipes area at the start of Mimic’s chase sequence

New Game+

  • Added a SFX cue when the vent in the Inventor’s House opens after all Storytime tapes are placed in their receptacles

  • Added confirmation and failure SFX cues for the Storytime Mimic sequence

  • Fixed an issue where placing a Storytime tape into the Inventory Station creates a broken item on future reloads

  • Fixed an animation issue where the player’s hands could raise up repeatedly after inserting the Storytime tapes into their receptacles

  • Fixed an issue where the Storytime tapes were not oriented properly when placed in the Inventory Machine

  • Fixed a localization issue where a text for Storytime Tape was untranslated in the Inventory Machine

  • Reduced the amount of time before the black screen fade following the Mimic Storytime sequence

  • Added the White Tiger symbol to pulse with emissives on the White Tiger pedestal

  • Fixed an issue where Edwin’s VO was missing during the Storytime game

  • Adjusted audio source of Mimic in the Storytime game

  • Adjusted textures on the Storytime game’s quilt asset

  • Fixed an issue where the mechanical SFX when the story book finishes is loud and goes on indefinitely after M2 overloads

  • Fixed an audio issue where the credits music would cutoff abruptly for all endings

MOON.EXE

  • Fixed an issue where the terminal screen remains turned on if the player pressed the ‘leave terminal’ button twice in quick succession

  • Fixed a localization issue where the ‘New Game’ text would bleed over the selection highlight in any of the supported languages outside of English

  • Fixed an issue where the player could not turn left or right after clicking the “[More…] “ option in the West Forest Path of MOON.EXE

  • Fixed various typos in MOON.EXE

  • Fixed a typo where Big Top’s name was used for one of the MOON.EXE game over screens instead of Moon.

  • Fixed various typos across sub-terminals and MOON .EXE for Starbrights

  • Fixed a UI issue for MOON.EXE where ‘East Arch’ appeared two times in the Cave Hub options instead of ‘West Arch’ in German

  • Fixed a localization issue where some texts across MOON.EXE displayed in English across all supported languages

Changed files in this update

Depot 2215391
  • Loading history…
DLC 2814500 Depot 2814500
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link