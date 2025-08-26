 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19744212 Edited 26 August 2025 – 18:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes
ːsteamthumbsupː You can switch tabs using the number keys (1-6)
ːsteamthumbsupː Enable closing tabs with the ESC key
ːsteamthumbsupː Set the start value of darkmatter to 1000 (from 1e6)

BugFix
ːsteammockingː Fixed a bug where tooltips wouldn't close

Changed files in this update

Depot 3924181
  • Loading history…
