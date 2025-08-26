Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.26.0



TWEAK:

- Tarnavski, Jacek: Attack animation speeds tweaks

- Isabella: a bit more muscle power for better trajectories

- Jan: a bit more muscle power for better trajectories

- Dynis: walking speed reduced a bit

- Most characters: walking speed increased just a bit

- Camera zoom tweaks on Brothel and Prison arena

- Gedeon: forces a different guard in (LFF) LG + Fwd, 1, also doesn't home in this attack, and it's no longer cancelable

- Kalkstein: (RFF) LG + Y now triggers a different guard

- Isabella, Gedeon: turned off wrist aiming on thrusts (at this point, none of the characters have wrist aiming)



FIX:

- Brothel Arena: fixed the music player

- Jan: "Corkscrew" attack fixed

- Jacek: fixed a bug in (LFF) Bind, Fwd, Y attack