Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.26.0
TWEAK:
- Tarnavski, Jacek: Attack animation speeds tweaks
- Isabella: a bit more muscle power for better trajectories
- Jan: a bit more muscle power for better trajectories
- Dynis: walking speed reduced a bit
- Most characters: walking speed increased just a bit
- Camera zoom tweaks on Brothel and Prison arena
- Gedeon: forces a different guard in (LFF) LG + Fwd, 1, also doesn't home in this attack, and it's no longer cancelable
- Kalkstein: (RFF) LG + Y now triggers a different guard
- Isabella, Gedeon: turned off wrist aiming on thrusts (at this point, none of the characters have wrist aiming)
FIX:
- Brothel Arena: fixed the music player
- Jan: "Corkscrew" attack fixed
- Jacek: fixed a bug in (LFF) Bind, Fwd, Y attack
