 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19744159 Edited 26 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.26.0

TWEAK:
- Tarnavski, Jacek: Attack animation speeds tweaks
- Isabella: a bit more muscle power for better trajectories
- Jan: a bit more muscle power for better trajectories
- Dynis: walking speed reduced a bit
- Most characters: walking speed increased just a bit
- Camera zoom tweaks on Brothel and Prison arena
- Gedeon: forces a different guard in (LFF) LG + Fwd, 1, also doesn't home in this attack, and it's no longer cancelable
- Kalkstein: (RFF) LG + Y now triggers a different guard
- Isabella, Gedeon: turned off wrist aiming on thrusts (at this point, none of the characters have wrist aiming)

FIX:
- Brothel Arena: fixed the music player
- Jan: "Corkscrew" attack fixed
- Jacek: fixed a bug in (LFF) Bind, Fwd, Y attack

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link