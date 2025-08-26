Fixed a bug where the tutorial video wasnt playing for some users.
Changed the colors for the Behaviour, beat and note Toggles, so that its easier to identify which ones are selected, selected stuff will be a shade of green no matter the selected songs color scheme
0.92.1 Minor Bug Fix
