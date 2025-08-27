It’s update time again friends - this time in the form of a relatively small patch to Super Video Golf 1.21. But, before we dive into that, I’d just like to say a huge thanks to the Game Grumps who played Super Video Golf on their channel recently, which you can check out here:

Thanks guys! It’s awesome to see you having given it a go.



It has exposed Super Video Golf to many new players who (mostly!) seem to be enjoying the game which is great 😁



More importantly, however, it has brought in an influx of valuable new feedback, particularly with the freshly launched 1.21 update still in the rear-view mirror. This new patch aims to address any issues where it can, and even adds a couple of new features. Larger feature suggestions have been postponed for inclusion in the 1.22 update, so if you don’t see something here that you brought up on the Discussions (or over on Discord ), then it’s possible it may come in a later update.





New Additions

Foremost the patch includes fixes for some bugs, such as a crash when using the free-look camera, a crash which could happen when reconnecting a Bluetooth controller or some of the achievements not dropping when playing in offline mode. It also adds some quality of life adjustments: for those looking for more of a challenge, for example, it’s now possible to disable the mini-map completely from the Options menu. For others it adds a warning to the menu when starting a game with Pro clubs - because they’re extra challenging to play with, and not everybody’s cup of tea (including my own!) 😅 I've also nerfed the hook/slice difficulty with Regular clubs a little.

The Options menu also has had a lick of paint as well as adding new activity highlights, for each connected controller, to provide an indication as to which player index a controller has been assigned. The activity is based on thumbstick movement, so it’s possible to see which controller is being manipulated. Eventually I plan to make the indices re-assignable, although that’s penned for 1.22. In the interim, however, it should help when playing Super Video Golf via remote play on Steam.









The mini-map on both the main course and the Driving Range has also been updated with a ball trail to help visualise the flight of the ball each turn. The colour of the trail changes with the ball’s height in the world.





Out on the course the camera controls have been updated (using the right thumbstick, or 3 & 4 on the top row of the keyboard) so that the camera more intuitively rotates around the ball rather than on the spot.







And, just for fun, the crowd now carry umbrellas when it rains ☂️





Here's the full list of changes:

Fixed - Don’t show unnecessary welcome message on Tutorial

Fixed - Intermittent crash when using the jump view button in free cam

Fixed - Cases where achievements weren’t awarding in offline mode

Fixed - Incorrect order of emote shortcut buttons on chat window

Fixed - Hide putt direction indicator when putting assist is disabled

Fixed - Incorrectly displaying remote player’s club type when switching clubs

Fixed - Length adjustment of range indicator with Regular clubs

Fixed - Crash caused by Windows reporting multiple devices being disconnected when a Bluetooth controller is removed.

Added - Option to hide mini-map

Added - Credits are awarded for finishing a Club League

Added - Difficulty warning when starting a new round with Pro clubs

Added - Activity indicator to Options menu to display active controllers

Added - Displaying ball trail on mini-map

Added - Umbrellas in the rain ☂️

Updated - Hole elevation is displayed for all players in a network game

Updated - Clubhouse is unlocked when playing hot-seat

Updated - Rotating the camera now orbits the player

Thanks to everyone who reached out with suggestions and bug reports - I couldn’t make the game what it is without you all 😁 Also a big Hello! to all the new players who have joined us in the last few weeks - Hello!

That’s it for this update, but don’t forget to keep an eye on the news pages for bonus challenges, double XP weekends and more… until the next time:



Happy Golfing! ⛳🏌️‍♂️



