26 August 2025 Build 19744049
Update notes via Steam Community

Update: v1.0.29

ADDED:

  • Added new character voice lines.

  • Added emojis to some voice lines for more expressiveness.

  • Added an Idle state for the character's eyes. Now, in a calm state, the eyes will move chaotically, simulating realistic behavior.

  • The character now reacts to situations where the player doesn't collect a reward for a long time, can't afford it due to lack of points, or hasn't clicked for a while.

  • When receiving a new item, the window border will be colored according to the item's quality.

  • Inventory Management:

    • In the exchange window, you can now hold Shift and click on an item to automatically place all such items into the exchange slot (except the last one).

    • In the exchange window, you can now hold Shift and click on an exchange slot to automatically return all identical items back to the inventory.

CHANGED:

  • Balance:

    • The drop rate for Uncommon quality items has been reduced to 8%.

  • Optimization:

    • Optimized the rendering of item and skin images, slightly increasing overall performance.

  • Character:

    • If the character is wearing glasses, they will not look away too far.

  • Animations:

    • Reduced the levitation speed for some item animations.

FIXED:

  • Fixed a bug where the character would not change at night/morning when voice lines were disabled in the settings.

  • Fixed a bug: if a voice line is active when they are disabled in the settings, it will disappear immediately.

  • Fixed a bug where the weather panel remained hidden after an item exchange.

  • Fixed the layout of the item popup window where the item name could overflow its boundaries.

  • Attempted to fix a bug where the item received window wouldn't appear after an exchange.

  • Fixed the trigger distance for window snapping to screen edges. It is now approximately the same for all window scales.

  • Fixed a bug in the game settings where the window transparency slider showed a value of 0 only in the far left position.


Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback! It helps us make the game better. Enjoy! ❤️

Changed files in this update

