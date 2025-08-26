Update: v1.0.29



ADDED:

In the exchange window, you can now hold Shift and click on an exchange slot to automatically return all identical items back to the inventory.

In the exchange window, you can now hold Shift and click on an item to automatically place all such items into the exchange slot (except the last one).

When receiving a new item, the window border will be colored according to the item's quality.

The character now reacts to situations where the player doesn't collect a reward for a long time, can't afford it due to lack of points, or hasn't clicked for a while.

Added an Idle state for the character's eyes. Now, in a calm state, the eyes will move chaotically, simulating realistic behavior.

Added emojis to some voice lines for more expressiveness.

CHANGED:

Reduced the levitation speed for some item animations.

If the character is wearing glasses, they will not look away too far.

Optimized the rendering of item and skin images, slightly increasing overall performance.

The drop rate for Uncommon quality items has been reduced to 8%.

FIXED:

Fixed a bug where the character would not change at night/morning when voice lines were disabled in the settings.

Fixed a bug: if a voice line is active when they are disabled in the settings, it will disappear immediately.

Fixed a bug where the weather panel remained hidden after an item exchange.

Fixed the layout of the item popup window where the item name could overflow its boundaries.

Attempted to fix a bug where the item received window wouldn't appear after an exchange.

Fixed the trigger distance for window snapping to screen edges. It is now approximately the same for all window scales.