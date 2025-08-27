1.0.2



Features:



- Added Flight mode settings: Allows you to setup 2 different modes to switch between with a single button press or switch. Changes angle and fov. Go to gameplay settings to set flightmodes values and setting, map a button or switch in Config menu. This helps with indoor flying



- Fixed bug with mapped axis showing blank in config/Calibration



- Fixed not being able to choose fpv mode for Linux FPV controller or steamdeck fpv controller users





Bugs:



Fixed rare bug where player loading into mission would glitch and when they took off their drone would leave them behind.



Fixed bug where players lock on/homing weapons fire at their own flares.



Fixed bug where escorting friendly troops would sometimes get stuck.



Fixed bug where projectiles would sometimes stop mid air and not hit enemy vehicles.



Fixed bug where on some ultrawide resolutions the continue button after a mission wouldn't be visible.



Run Balance:



Repairing price reduced by half. (Each health point repaired costs 1 instead of 2.)

Finishing the final mission gives you a bigger lump bonus of blueprint xp.



Weapons:



Dragons breath flame shotgun small buff, base damage and upgraded damage increased slightly.

Homing missile weapons small buff, projectile turn rate increased by 30%

Grenade launcher weapons nerf, aoe range reduced by 25%



Enemies:



Killing bosses rewards a bigger reward of credits and blueprint xp.

Sky reaper health and hack ability speed buffed slightly.