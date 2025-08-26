Adjustment

Adjusted mining office delivery time calculation Delivery dates should now be a bit more forgiving when ordering more varied items in small amounts. You may now notice ordering varied types of ore in small amounts result to shorter delivery times, but may cause longer times for heavier/bulkier orders. This will only apply to new mining office orders. Any ongoing orders should remain unaffected.



Fixes

Fixed job giver error

Fixed incorrect amounts being donated when donating items

Fixed some emotes showing in wrong coordinates

Fixed some instances of doors facing the wrong way (spoopy, I know 👻)

Semi-fixes

Some of the issues resolved by the fixes below are a bit difficult to tackle mainly due to them either 1.) needing an extremely specific set of conditions to trigger, or 2.) have been difficult to reproduce so far.

Nonetheless, these fixes aim to address them.

Fixed customers buying an item from a shelf that has been already picked by another customer

Fixed held item disappearing on room change

Fixed instances of cutscenes not properly starting on room transfer

Sneak Peek 👀

Curious about what's in store for Craggenrock? You can now check the public board for future additions to the game. A writeup going more into detail will be posted soon, hang tight!

Check Plan Board

If you have any feedback to share or if you continue to encounter issues, drop by Craggenrock's Discord server or post in the Steam discussions!