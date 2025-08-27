- Fixed the quest with the "bundle of axes";

- Fixed the cloth hoods;

- Only quest items now have a price of 0 and are not sold in the store;

- Fixed the exit from the labyrinth of the witch Agesta;

- The herbalist now wakes up from unconsciousness after using a healing potion and removes fatigue with a spell;

- Changes have been made to the quest with the pumpkin;

- After loading a save, melee and ranged weapon damage is now restored correctly;

- Fixed the appearance of the name above the head of seated NPCs;

- Dialogue animations have been added to the characters;

- Travel costs have been reduced;

- Additional voiceovers have been added;

- Changes have been made to the "Stolen Supplies" quest. The number of required items and their location have been changed;

- The incorrect "pile of bones" attack on characters has been fixed;

- The descriptions of magic spells have been changed;

- The monsters' reaction to distant shots has been temporarily disabled.