- Fixed the quest with the "bundle of axes";
- Fixed the cloth hoods;
- Only quest items now have a price of 0 and are not sold in the store;
- Fixed the exit from the labyrinth of the witch Agesta;
- The herbalist now wakes up from unconsciousness after using a healing potion and removes fatigue with a spell;
- Changes have been made to the quest with the pumpkin;
- After loading a save, melee and ranged weapon damage is now restored correctly;
- Fixed the appearance of the name above the head of seated NPCs;
- Dialogue animations have been added to the characters;
- Travel costs have been reduced;
- Additional voiceovers have been added;
- Changes have been made to the "Stolen Supplies" quest. The number of required items and their location have been changed;
- The incorrect "pile of bones" attack on characters has been fixed;
- The descriptions of magic spells have been changed;
- The monsters' reaction to distant shots has been temporarily disabled.
Update notes via Steam Community
