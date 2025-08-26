 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19743920 Edited 26 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
We have found the issue is steam nick names,

HAVE THE HOST CLEAR EVERYONES NICKNAMES

I added checks that kick you for name spoofing so that it was harder for cheaters to dodge the blocklist,
but if the host has nicknames for players sent there will be a mismatch in the official steam name so they will be auto kicked,

i am working on a fix sorry!

