We have found the issue is steam nick names,
HAVE THE HOST CLEAR EVERYONES NICKNAMES
I added checks that kick you for name spoofing so that it was harder for cheaters to dodge the blocklist,
but if the host has nicknames for players sent there will be a mismatch in the official steam name so they will be auto kicked,
i am working on a fix sorry!
IF YOU ARE BEING KICKED FROM FRIENDS LOBBIES PLEASE READ
