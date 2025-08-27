Mabinogi will have a scheduled maintenance on August 28th. During this time, the game will be unavailable. Maintenance will begin at 5:00 AM PDT and is expected to last up to 6 hours. In addition to the below, please see the Patch Notes section for more information.
- Windows Update
- Weekly server upkeep.
- Did you find all the GMs in the GM Hide & Seek Event? The following server buffs may be active starting tomorrow:
- Erg Success Rate Boost
- +2 Dungeon Guide Coins
- 2x Erinn Spirit Drop Rate
- It's back to school in Erinn. Pick up your new uniforms in the Metropolitan High School Box!
- Last chance to acquire the looks from the Celestial Eminence Box!
Note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.
-Time-Thursday, August 28th
- Pacific (PDT, UTC -7): 5:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- Eastern (EDT, UTC -4): 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Paris (CEST, UTC +2): 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Sydney (AEST, UTC +10): 10:00 PM - 4:00 AM (August 29th)
Note: The Name Change submission site will be unavailable after 5:00 AM PDT time, and will be available after the maintenance.
Hello Milletians!
We'll be having a mid-cycle patch with a few upcoming changes.
Table of Contents:
Return of the Over the Rainbow EventIn our previous announcement, we shared about the various issues that were discovered and needed to be addressed to ensure the gameplay was fair for all Milletians. The biggest issue was the efficiency in which Milletians could acquire rewards through Leprechauns, particularly Dapper. To prevent high-valued rewards from being flooded into the game's economy and ensure that the rewards still have value after the event, the following adjustments have been made:
- A weekly Leprechaun Encounter Limit will be added to Uladh Hard Mode Advanced, Tech Duinn, and Crom Bás Dungeons.
- Crom Bás: 10 Encounters
- Tech Duinn: 15 Encounters
- Uladh Hard Mode Advanced: 15 Encounters
- This limit functions separately from the dungeon reward limit.
- The weekly encounter limit will reset on Thursdays at 7:00 AM PDT.
- With the addition of this limit, the encounter rate for higher-grade Leprechauns has been slightly increased for both Tech Duinn and Crom Bás.
- Leprechauns will no longer spawn in the Tech Duinn - Seven Nightmares mission. Initially, a Leprechaun would spawn when Cethlenn would reach 20% health, but would cause the Leprechaun to despawn if Cethlenn was defeated.
- Due to the nature of this bug and to ensure a timely return of the event, this particular Tech Duinn mission has been excluded.
- The Over the Rainbow Event will resume this Thursday after maintenance and will be extended for 2 weeks after its original end date, with the new end date being October 30th (Before Maintenance).
We greatly apologize for the inconvenience that the temporary suspension and adjustment of the event has caused. As compensation, the following rewards will be provided via a Hotday Event for all accounts from August 28th to September 11th:
- Service Error Compensation Box (Expires in 30 Days)
- 5x Unlimited Dungeon Pass Boxes (Expires in 7 Days)
- Each Box contains 3x Unlimited Dungeon Passes (Expires in 7 Days)
- 3x Holy Water of Murias (No Expiration)
- Applying this item to equipment can grant a powerful random effect.
- Once applied, the equipment will be untradeable and cannot be stored in the Dressing Room unless removed.
- Please refer to our Generation 27: The Garden of Solace Update Notes for more details and information.
- 1x Mabinogi Combination VIP Service (14 Days) (No Expiration)
- 5x Unlimited Dungeon Pass Boxes (Expires in 7 Days)
- All items received are untradeable and can only be claimed once per account.
Channel Increase and ReductionWith the Summer Festival in full swing, we have noticed a significant increase in Milletians both joining for the first time and returning to Erinn! As mentioned previously, we are aware that these growing pains are not without issues, particularly lag amongst all channels.
In this upcoming maintenance, our first update aimed at addressing the recent performance will be taking place:
- 3 new channels will be added to the server, for a total of 13 channels.
- Channel 11
- Channel 12
- Channel 13
- Adjusting the channel population to be uniform for all channels.
While these adjustments are just an initial step, we will continue to share about the changes made to the game. In the weeks following we will be monitoring these changes and these new channels for stability and overall improvements. Following changes to be made include improvements to the server hardware, the inclusion of more channels as needed, and more as our changes uncover other issues or point us towards areas of greater focus.
Thank you for your patience as we continue to make further adjustments as necessary to bring you the best Mabinogi.
Bug Fixes
- More text fixes added for Generation 27. We're still working on our polish for this Generation based on our own playthroughs and your reports, and we're still eternally grateful! More is yet to come as this giant-sized generation is brought to heel!
- As accidentally (we swear!) showcased by GM Quuku and GM Hongenjo during the Brí Leith stream, the hard cap on Protection was not set, allowing damage reduction to increase up to 100% instead of capping at 90%. This hard cap will be put in properly with this update, though this requires very high values that can be difficult or impossible for players to reach.
- In rare circumstances crafting recipes using the Destructive Crest that are expected to be 99.9% completion in one tap would incorrectly finish at less than this. This issue has been corrected, and any players who encountered this issue are encouraged to contact Player Support to have their robe corrected.
- The following armor pieces have been renamed to match their materials:
- Saint Guardian's Leather Armor [M/F] -> Saint Guardian's Breastplate [M/F]
- Saint Guardian's Leather Helmet [M/F] -> Saint Guardian's Battle Helmet [M/F]
- In order to properly reflect the multiple weapons that come with it, the following weapons have been renamed:
- [Dual Guns]
- Nightbringer Vanquisher -> Nightbringer Vanquishers
- [Control Bars]
- Nightbringer Trickster -> Nightbringer Tricksters
- Perseus Conflict Control Bar -> Perseus Conflict Control Bars
- [Knuckles]
- Nightbringer Vagabond -> Nightbringer Vagabonds
- Perseus Tormented Knuckle -> Perseus Tormented Knuckles
- [Dual Guns]
- Additionally in a future patch, based on feedback from the Soul Liberator weapons, we will be looking to rename the Nightbringer weapons to include the Weapon Type.
- The Mabinogi Team
