26 August 2025 Build 19743844
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed quest dependencies
- Fixed quests requiring combat tokens
- Frenzy Paradoximus cannot be paused
- Added some clarification to some descriptions
- Fixed a problem where the user was not able to navigate to the main page while having unsaved changes.
- Buying items doesn't count as items obtained in quests.
- Better indicator when the maximum level is reached.
- Different mining/combat can be activated even if the worker is doing something else.
- Settings that enable opening board tile slots by double-clicking them.
- Visual indicators to crafting view of what resources are needed for a recipe.

