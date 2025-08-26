- Fixed quest dependencies

- Fixed quests requiring combat tokens

- Frenzy Paradoximus cannot be paused

- Added some clarification to some descriptions

- Fixed a problem where the user was not able to navigate to the main page while having unsaved changes.

- Buying items doesn't count as items obtained in quests.

- Better indicator when the maximum level is reached.

- Different mining/combat can be activated even if the worker is doing something else.

- Settings that enable opening board tile slots by double-clicking them.

- Visual indicators to crafting view of what resources are needed for a recipe.