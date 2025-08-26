 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19743824 Edited 26 August 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:

- [ ] optimized shaders for web
- [ ] pre-warmed shaders at scene transition to prevent lag spikes on web
- [ ] fix up settings visibility for web export (no vsync option for web)
- [ ] set non-fullscreen automatically when starting up web version
- [ ] reworked fullscreen dropdown to just toggle button
- [ ] listen for “esc” to change to non-fullscreen in settings
- [ ] remove (exit game) from web version
- [ ] image/audio optimizations to reduce file size for web export
- [ ] stripped unused parts of engine to reduce file size
- [ ] added system information gathering for bug reporting
- [ ] isolated achievements and steam achievements code
- [ ] fixed bug where new quests don’t update when adding new leaves/leaf types under “ongoing”
- [ ] if button disabled after roast, release focus
- [ ] make it more clear how much is from stealth
- [ ] Add more depth/variation to crunch sounds
- [ ] Add “hmph” sounds to show impact
- [ ] Did a deep dive into the audio and rebalanced everything
- [ ] Added animation to the numbers going up
- [ ] Meow sound plays randomly, unless jumping on special leaves
- [ ] Added pitch variation to some sounds
- [ ] Fixed various localization errors
- [ ] Added screenshot camera and keybind (Ctrl+K)
- [ ] Added HUD toggle keybind (Ctrl-H)
- [ ] Added language toggle keybind (Ctrl-L)
- [ ] Added triple stomp skill on rainbow leaves or when synched with the music!
- [ ] Some transitions between different grass types on tilemaps didn’t look right so fixed that
- [ ] Changed up water animations/color to allow lily pads to better pop
- [ ] Added much more detail to forest floor, more flower types
- [ ] Updated title screen with tile changes
- [ ] Made leaf outlines more subtle
- [ ] Cleaned up logo art
- [ ] Added contrast filter to give colors more pop
- [ ] Put steam achievements/checking back into demo w/ reduced amounts to reflect what’s in the demo so there can be a steam demo of the game
- [ ] Fixed bug when getting achievements if steam disconnected while playing
- [ ] Fixed music stomp bug
- [ ] Fixed bug when in rested state and trying to enter character creator
- [ ] Made camera box size smaller so easier to move to sides without quests window getting in way
- [ ] Reduced size of quests window
- [ ] Reduced how often certain sounds can play
- [ ] Added spawning mushroom feature
- [ ] Added rain system
- [ ] Added extra upgrades for pickup radius
- [ ] Added musical stomp hint with fairy glow to indicate when to stomp for stomp wave
- [ ] Fixed changing width of leaf roaster when numbers were animating
- [ ] Tweaked slow speed to be less punishing
- [ ] Fixed fairy dialogue graphical glitch
- [ ] Added fix for rare cases where player would get stuck after stomping on leaves

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3744532
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3744533
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link