Changes:



- [ ] optimized shaders for web

- [ ] pre-warmed shaders at scene transition to prevent lag spikes on web

- [ ] fix up settings visibility for web export (no vsync option for web)

- [ ] set non-fullscreen automatically when starting up web version

- [ ] reworked fullscreen dropdown to just toggle button

- [ ] listen for “esc” to change to non-fullscreen in settings

- [ ] remove (exit game) from web version

- [ ] image/audio optimizations to reduce file size for web export

- [ ] stripped unused parts of engine to reduce file size

- [ ] added system information gathering for bug reporting

- [ ] isolated achievements and steam achievements code

- [ ] fixed bug where new quests don’t update when adding new leaves/leaf types under “ongoing”

- [ ] if button disabled after roast, release focus

- [ ] make it more clear how much is from stealth

- [ ] Add more depth/variation to crunch sounds

- [ ] Add “hmph” sounds to show impact

- [ ] Did a deep dive into the audio and rebalanced everything

- [ ] Added animation to the numbers going up

- [ ] Meow sound plays randomly, unless jumping on special leaves

- [ ] Added pitch variation to some sounds

- [ ] Fixed various localization errors

- [ ] Added screenshot camera and keybind (Ctrl+K)

- [ ] Added HUD toggle keybind (Ctrl-H)

- [ ] Added language toggle keybind (Ctrl-L)

- [ ] Added triple stomp skill on rainbow leaves or when synched with the music!

- [ ] Some transitions between different grass types on tilemaps didn’t look right so fixed that

- [ ] Changed up water animations/color to allow lily pads to better pop

- [ ] Added much more detail to forest floor, more flower types

- [ ] Updated title screen with tile changes

- [ ] Made leaf outlines more subtle

- [ ] Cleaned up logo art

- [ ] Added contrast filter to give colors more pop

- [ ] Put steam achievements/checking back into demo w/ reduced amounts to reflect what’s in the demo so there can be a steam demo of the game

- [ ] Fixed bug when getting achievements if steam disconnected while playing

- [ ] Fixed music stomp bug

- [ ] Fixed bug when in rested state and trying to enter character creator

- [ ] Made camera box size smaller so easier to move to sides without quests window getting in way

- [ ] Reduced size of quests window

- [ ] Reduced how often certain sounds can play

- [ ] Added spawning mushroom feature

- [ ] Added rain system

- [ ] Added extra upgrades for pickup radius

- [ ] Added musical stomp hint with fairy glow to indicate when to stomp for stomp wave

- [ ] Fixed changing width of leaf roaster when numbers were animating

- [ ] Tweaked slow speed to be less punishing

- [ ] Fixed fairy dialogue graphical glitch

- [ ] Added fix for rare cases where player would get stuck after stomping on leaves