26 August 2025 Build 19743769 Edited 26 August 2025 – 17:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small one with some QOL changes and bug fixes. The next patch or two should be a bit bigger unless any new bugs come up.

  • Reflecting bishops didn't die with the atomic badge active, if they made a reflecting take (they now do)
  • Units that usually originate from badges (such as the vampire), but are not attached to a badge (i.e. they were cloned by another badge), now correctly show that they can be sold
  • Added a check to ensure the resolution saved in the settings is still available (The monitor used may have changed for example, which could lead to issues)
  • The game now runs in the background. There were previously issues where alt-tabbing while your opponent was making a move could lead to the AI hanging
  • Complicated boards should now find a move after 6.5 seconds (if there is a move already found and it's good). If this leads to bad moves being made in these scenarios please let me know on discord.
  • Undeserved Modifiers now no longer gives your opponent a positive modifier in Necromancy Chess
  • QOL change: You can now use the directional arrows in the setup menu to loop back from setup 8 to setup 1 by pressing the right arrow, or from 1 to 8 using the left arrow
  • QOL change: After exiting a run or losing a run, returning the the new game screen will select the setup you were just using with the same modifiers you were using

