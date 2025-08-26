Reflecting bishops didn't die with the atomic badge active, if they made a reflecting take (they now do)



Units that usually originate from badges (such as the vampire), but are not attached to a badge (i.e. they were cloned by another badge), now correctly show that they can be sold



Added a check to ensure the resolution saved in the settings is still available (The monitor used may have changed for example, which could lead to issues)



The game now runs in the background. There were previously issues where alt-tabbing while your opponent was making a move could lead to the AI hanging



Complicated boards should now find a move after 6.5 seconds (if there is a move already found and it's good). If this leads to bad moves being made in these scenarios please let me know on discord.



Undeserved Modifiers now no longer gives your opponent a positive modifier in Necromancy Chess



QOL change: You can now use the directional arrows in the setup menu to loop back from setup 8 to setup 1 by pressing the right arrow, or from 1 to 8 using the left arrow



QOL change: After exiting a run or losing a run, returning the the new game screen will select the setup you were just using with the same modifiers you were using



Just a small one with some QOL changes and bug fixes. The next patch or two should be a bit bigger unless any new bugs come up.