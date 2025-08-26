 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19743685 Edited 26 August 2025 – 17:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. (UPDATE) ARENA: ProjectX detail update. Please report any performance issues!

2. (UPDATE) IMPULSE: Attic rotated in.

3. (UPDATE / FIX) STEAM: Login error code 76 should happen less frequently now. If you still see it, please report it in the Discord channel!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3509941
