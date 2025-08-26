1. (UPDATE) ARENA: ProjectX detail update. Please report any performance issues!
2. (UPDATE) IMPULSE: Attic rotated in.
3. (UPDATE / FIX) STEAM: Login error code 76 should happen less frequently now. If you still see it, please report it in the Discord channel!
Build 0.8.15
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3509941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update