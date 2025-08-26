Bug Fixes
Fixed a Bug causing Runes of Shattering to display a false inventory count
Fixed a Bug causing Primordial materials to fail to transfer into the keys tab when the Transfer Materials button was pressed
Fixed a Bug causing Amber Bags to display the improper amount owned after changing zones
Fixed a bug allowing players to obtain rewards repeatedly from the same Echo
Changes
Added logs for Invisible Enemies
This has been added as part of our investigation into issues some players are experiencing where enemies will spawn without visuals.
Changed files in this update