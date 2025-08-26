 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19743671
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a Bug causing Runes of Shattering to display a false inventory count

  • Fixed a Bug causing Primordial materials to fail to transfer into the keys tab when the Transfer Materials button was pressed

  • Fixed a Bug causing Amber Bags to display the improper amount owned after changing zones

  • Fixed a bug allowing players to obtain rewards repeatedly from the same Echo

Changes

  • Added logs for Invisible Enemies

    • This has been added as part of our investigation into issues some players are experiencing where enemies will spawn without visuals.

Changed files in this update

