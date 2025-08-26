Update, Version 20250826
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Art Assets]Added art assets for werewolves.
[Machiavelli]New BGM: Machiavelli's Legacy
[Lucifer Effect]If you go with Machiavelli's path, Machiavelli's Legacy will play during the final battle.
[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Machiavelli's Legacy
[Boombox]Listening to music, can now give you Music Skill Experience.
[Boombox]Added Game BGM: White Snowfield
[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Cave of Trials
[Fall-from-Grace Brothel]Added a new BGM
[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Fall-from-Grace Brothel
#########System##################
[Boombox]Made the system more flexible and easier to mod.
简体中文
##########Content################
【美术资源】加入了狼人的美术资源。
【马基雅维里】新BGM：马基雅维里的遗产
【路西法效应】如果你走马基雅维里路线，最终战斗时现在会播放《马基雅维里的遗产》
【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：马基雅维里的遗产
【音乐播放器】听音乐现在会为你提供音乐技能经验值。
【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：白色的雪原
【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：试炼的洞窟
【失宠妓院】加入了一个新的BGM
【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：失宠妓院
#########System##################
【音乐播放器】让系统更加灵活并且更容易制作Mod。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/20d17942
https://pastelink.net/9cys031q
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update