English##########Content################[Art Assets]Added art assets for werewolves.[Machiavelli]New BGM: Machiavelli's Legacy[Lucifer Effect]If you go with Machiavelli's path, Machiavelli's Legacy will play during the final battle.[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Machiavelli's Legacy[Boombox]Listening to music, can now give you Music Skill Experience.[Boombox]Added Game BGM: White Snowfield[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Cave of Trials[Fall-from-Grace Brothel]Added a new BGM[Boombox]Added Game BGM: Fall-from-Grace Brothel#########System##################[Boombox]Made the system more flexible and easier to mod.简体中文##########Content################【美术资源】加入了狼人的美术资源。【马基雅维里】新BGM：马基雅维里的遗产【路西法效应】如果你走马基雅维里路线，最终战斗时现在会播放《马基雅维里的遗产》【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：马基雅维里的遗产【音乐播放器】听音乐现在会为你提供音乐技能经验值。【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：白色的雪原【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：试炼的洞窟【失宠妓院】加入了一个新的BGM【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：失宠妓院#########System##################【音乐播放器】让系统更加灵活并且更容易制作Mod。