26 August 2025 Build 19743539 Edited 26 August 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

new

  • translation support for Spanish (Español)

  • translation support for Simplified Chinese (简体中文)

  • translation support for Russian (русский)

upcoming updates

