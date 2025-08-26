👋 Hey players!



We’re excited to announce that Urban Disc Golf has officially been renamed to Disc Golf City!



This update is more than just a new name. it’s our biggest Early Access milestone so far:





🏙 A new city environment to explore and play in.

⛳ New courses designed to challenge both beginners and veterans.

💨 New throwing mechanics for more realistic and satisfying disc control.





We’re still in Early Access, and this update is a big step toward the full release. Your feedback has been incredibly helpful, and we’d love to hear what you think of the new city and mechanics.





👉 What’s Next?

More content, more polish, and continued improvements. Wishlist, review, and tell your friends. It helps us shape Disc Golf City into the best game it can be.





Thanks for being part of the journey,

– Agapo Games