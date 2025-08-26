 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19743455 Edited 26 August 2025 – 16:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a problem with the doppler level of ambient sounds, creature call sounds, and creature footstep sounds that was causing the sounds to distort as the camera moved or rotated.

  • The Great Sands map now uses GPU Instancer Pro to render its vegetation and objects, which should improve its performance.

Changed depots in evolution branch

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
