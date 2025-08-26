💚 A MESSAGE FROM OUR HEARTS

This journey has been incredible. We've waited, worked, and dreamed alongside our community, and now thanks to all of you, our game is finally getting the love and attention it deserves. The plays, the reviews, the discussions - every single one of you has made this possible.From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in City Defense Z, for your patience, and for being part of this amazing community. Your feedback, your passion, and your dedication have brought us here, and we're excited to show you exactly how much we value every single one of you.As we promised: Your feedback is invaluable to us.We've been constantly QA testing and monitoring your reviews on Steam, discussions, and Discord feedback. Today, we're launching ourto show you exactly how your feedback shapes our development.• Post daily updates on what we accomplished• Share which bugs we fixed• Credit the community members who helped us identify issues• Show you the real impact of your feedbackWe've been listening to:• Steam reviews and discussions• Discord community feedback• Bug reports and suggestions• Feature requests and improvementsEvery day, we'll share:: What we fixed and improved: Specific issues resolved: Shoutouts to players who helped identify problems: How your feedback drives our roadmap: Every day we'll post what we accomplished: Show you exactly what we're working on: Credit players who help us improve: This challenge never truly ends• Number of bugs fixed• Features improved• Performance optimizations• Community suggestions implemented• Player nicknames who reported issues• Discord members who provided valuable feedback• Steam reviewers whose suggestions we implemented• What we're prioritizing next• Community requests we're working on• Upcoming improvements• Share feedback on Steam discussions• Report bugs in Discord• Suggest improvements and features• Help other players with strategies• Watch for daily developer updatesWe're committed to this level of transparency and community involvement for the long haul. Your feedback will always drive our development priorities.