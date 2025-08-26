💚 A MESSAGE FROM OUR HEARTS
We waited with you, and now we're here together.
This journey has been incredible. We've waited, worked, and dreamed alongside our community, and now thanks to all of you, our game is finally getting the love and attention it deserves. The plays, the reviews, the discussions - every single one of you has made this possible.
This will be a beautiful journey for all of us.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in City Defense Z, for your patience, and for being part of this amazing community. Your feedback, your passion, and your dedication have brought us here, and we're excited to show you exactly how much we value every single one of you.
Let's build something extraordinary together.
STARTING TODAY: 10 DAYS OF TRANSPARENT DEVELOPMENT UPDATES
As we promised: Your feedback is invaluable to us.
We've been constantly QA testing and monitoring your reviews on Steam, discussions, and Discord feedback. Today, we're launching our Developer Challenge to show you exactly how your feedback shapes our development.
Starting today, for the next 10 days, we will show you exactly how much we value your input.
THE CHALLENGE BEGINS
Starting today, for the next 10 days, we will:
• Post daily updates on what we accomplished
• Share which bugs we fixed
• Credit the community members who helped us identify issues
• Show you the real impact of your feedback
COMMUNITY-DRIVEN DEVELOPMENT
Your Voice Matters
We've been listening to:
• Steam reviews and discussions
• Discord community feedback
• Bug reports and suggestions
• Feature requests and improvements
Now we're showing you the results.
Every day, we'll share:
• Today's Accomplishments: What we fixed and improved
• Bug Fixes: Specific issues resolved
• Community Credits: Shoutouts to players who helped identify problems
• Progress Tracking: How your feedback drives our roadmap
THE 10-DAY CHALLENGE
Just like you compete on leaderboards, we're competing to make City Defense Z better every day.
Our Challenge Rules:
• Daily Updates: Every day we'll post what we accomplished
• Transparent Process: Show you exactly what we're working on
• Community Recognition: Credit players who help us improve
• Continuous Improvement: This challenge never truly ends
Day 1 starts NOW.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Each daily update will include:
Today's Progress:
• Number of bugs fixed
• Features improved
• Performance optimizations
• Community suggestions implemented
Community Heroes:
• Player nicknames who reported issues
• Discord members who provided valuable feedback
• Steam reviewers whose suggestions we implemented
Tomorrow's Focus:
• What we're prioritizing next
• Community requests we're working on
• Upcoming improvements
JOIN THE DEVELOPMENT JOURNEY
This isn't just about us - it's about building City Defense Z together.
How you can participate:
• Share feedback on Steam discussions
• Report bugs in Discord
• Suggest improvements and features
• Help other players with strategies
• Watch for daily developer updates
Your feedback directly shapes the game's future.
THE CHALLENGE IS ON
10 days of transparent development.
10 days of community-driven improvements.
10 days of showing you exactly how much we value your input.
But here's the truth: This challenge never really ends.
We're committed to this level of transparency and community involvement for the long haul. Your feedback will always drive our development priorities.
Join the Community
Official Website
City Defense Z Wiki
The challenge begins now. Let's build the best City Defense Z experience together.
Your feedback drives our development.
Changed files in this update