 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19743336 Edited 26 August 2025 – 16:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dino Explore has been updated to 1.6!

What is new?

- There is 26 colors for the comparison line now. You can customize it how you like.
- Added a button in settings where you can default what color you want on your comparison line.
-General bug fixes
-Updated "How to play"-Example pointing out thatin the gamemode "Find Dinosaur", you might only find a part of the dinosaur.
-Changed location for Comparison Line Button

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link