Dino Explore has been updated to 1.6!



What is new?



- There is 26 colors for the comparison line now. You can customize it how you like.

- Added a button in settings where you can default what color you want on your comparison line.

-General bug fixes

-Updated "How to play"-Example pointing out thatin the gamemode "Find Dinosaur", you might only find a part of the dinosaur.

-Changed location for Comparison Line Button



Enjoy!