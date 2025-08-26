Dino Explore has been updated to 1.6!
What is new?
- There is 26 colors for the comparison line now. You can customize it how you like.
- Added a button in settings where you can default what color you want on your comparison line.
-General bug fixes
-Updated "How to play"-Example pointing out thatin the gamemode "Find Dinosaur", you might only find a part of the dinosaur.
-Changed location for Comparison Line Button
Enjoy!
