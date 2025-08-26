Overview
This is an update that includes new models for the Hero and Jacob, and new animations for a brand new room, and the Hero! This is in addition to a ton of bug fixes, QOL reworks and laying the foundation for more complex rooms, and tower generation.
What's New
○ The Hero has a brand new look
○ Jacob the Heroes Hero also has a softer more ethereal look
○ The Hero can walk now! Instead of sliding across the floor they now have a fully animated walk and idle animation!
○ 300% more interact dialogue in the game (Pressing Space over a background object to learn more)
○ Hero now flashes red or green, when they take damage, or heal
○ Added RoomOfSacrifice. Interacting with the VultureTotem in this room offers great risk, but also great reward... \[It appears on floors 5 and up]
○ Sneaking in some threads of story
Fixes And QOL
Fixed Arctic Assault
Fixed projectile particles being In front of the projectile
Fixed dungeon ambient track not looping after the combat track plays
Spikes break upon hitting the player
