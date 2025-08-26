Changes
ːsteamthumbsupː Increased mining speed values for stone and copper modules
ːsteamthumbsupː Significantly reduced the starting point for dark matter from 1e25 to 1e6
Bug Fix
ːsteammockingː Fixed a bug where canceling Auto Craft during module Auto Craft allowed the tier to be changed
2025/08/27 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update