26 August 2025 Build 19743317 Edited 26 August 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes
ːsteamthumbsupː Increased mining speed values for stone and copper modules
ːsteamthumbsupː Significantly reduced the starting point for dark matter from 1e25 to 1e6

Bug Fix
ːsteammockingː Fixed a bug where canceling Auto Craft during module Auto Craft allowed the tier to be changed

