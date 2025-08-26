 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19743195 Edited 26 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note ver1.0.4

Bugfix

-Fixed an issue that item boxes appears infinitely on item selection.

-Fixed leaderboard loading.

-Fixed text highlight on other player rank.

theis

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2914403
