Patch Note ver1.0.4
Bugfix
-Fixed an issue that item boxes appears infinitely on item selection.
-Fixed leaderboard loading.
-Fixed text highlight on other player rank.
theis
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bugfix
-Fixed an issue that item boxes appears infinitely on item selection.
-Fixed leaderboard loading.
-Fixed text highlight on other player rank.
theis
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update