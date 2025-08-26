Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Storage Chest could not be destroyed with a Hammer. (Items inside the Chest will remain, so you don’t need to empty it before breaking the Chest. Convenient, right? :D)

Fixed an issue where background music was sometimes too quiet.

Fixed an issue where the Rune Collection achievement did not work when obtaining Runes from chests.

Additions:

When you die, some of your Items will drop. You can return to pick them up, but be careful.

Added guiding effects for the cave entrance leading to Primorath to make it easier to identify.

Added achievements for defeating Goblins and Slimes to unlock higher weapon tiers and character stats, replacing the old Hunter achievement group.

Added an Unstuck button when you get stuck in an immovable position. (Available in the Pause Menu.)

Added item usage instructions when selecting them in the Hotbar.

Adjustments:

Enemies will no longer spawn if you are standing near a campfire within a 4-meter (~4 steps) range.

Enemies will not spawn inside the Village. However, if they spawned before you entered the Village, they will remain and continue to chase you anywhere.

Higher-level Goblins will now drop higher-tier items upon defeat, but their strength has also been increased.

Adjusted gamepad hotkeys for smoother interaction.

HP will now automatically regenerate when Food is above 50% and will continue until Food drops below your HP value.

Your HP will now fully recover (100%) after sleeping.

Rebalanced the daily quest system.

Adjusted loot chests to contain more valuable rewards depending on their level.

Adjusted the notes in the Diary Note "Last Words of the Nameless Wanderer" item so that you can better visualize the next path.

Adjusted Eldergrove Village upgrade materials: now only Abyss Coins are required for upgrades.