This update is a big one!

It introduces the Sector System which helps provide focal points on the battle field as well as forming the basis for the future dynamic campaign system.

There are 2 new flyable helicopters - the heavy lift Chinook and the stealthy Comanche.

There are also new mission types including sling load cargo carrying, numerous improvements, bug fixes and optimisations!

I have tried to categorise all the updates as best as possible - there are a lot :)

I will be updating the Helicopter Guide to include the new Comanche and Chinook shortly. ːsteamhappyː

HELICOPTER UPDATES

Most helicopters have received the ability to sling load cargo containers. Please refer to the Helicopter Guide for weight limitations.

Door gunners will engage infantry correctly even when garrisoned inside a building. Please note that door gunners are not as effective against infantry in cover. Use rockets instead

Door gunners will now engage MANPAD teams correctly and prioritise them higher than standard infantry.

Wingman A.I. updated so they can now fly at any altitude up to 5,000m. It was originally capped at 200m above ground to prevent them exposing themselves too much but this could also cause them not to climb high enough to deploy weaponry.

Wingman A.I. updated so that they will now use their turret gun when a target is within 1,500m.

Wingman A.I. updated so that they will now use Sidearms correctly and should only use them against targets with an active radar system.

Wingman A.I. updated so that they can now launch missiles in rapid succession when using the "Attack My Designator" command. They should also now hold their position better between missile launches when in this mode.

A.I. wingmen will now follow your altitude much more closely when in formation.

Updated the Apache's rotor brake force so that it slows down a bit more realistically.

Updated the A.I. landing code to make a more positive landing attempt which hopefully eliminate an issue where they would almost touchdown, but not quite, and then drift around the landing waypoint.

CGW (Current Gross Weight) you'll see this change as you burn fuel or fire weapons.

Updated the A.I. so that they know when wheels/skids are touching the ground which improves their landing ability.

All versions of the Gazelle now has it "HERO" exterior with visual differences between the different models and selectable paint schemes.

All versions of the Chinook, Comanche, Apache, Gazelle and Hind now use an improved engine audio system which provides dynamic feedback depending on what the engines, main blades and tail rotor are doing. Turbines will spool up when power is needed, blades will "slap" under load and tail rotors will buzz!

SECTOR SYSTEM

All maps have been updated to use the new Sector System and you will see these areas marked on the mission planning map together with information about the state of each sector.

You can toggle various layers on the Mission Planning map such as unit icons, unit engagement ranges etc to help manage clutter.

When starting a mission you can now choose your starting base from the Mission Planning screen.

Allied units now include M1A1 tanks, M2A1 Bradley IFVs, M113 APCs, Marder Roland SAM and Vulcan Air Defense Systems (VADS) for AAA

The number of units placed in a sector is now based on the Air Defence and Ground Unit levels. There's still a bit of randomisation but any sector with over 80% Air Defence is likely to be well defended with SAM and AAA units so always check a Sector's stats to get an idea of what you might face.

BTR now fires a 12.7mm round rather than using the same 23mm round as the Shilka. This will reduce the damage you take from BTRs significantly.

Various optimisations for the terrain streaming system

BTR-60PB variation for REDFOR which has a 14.5mm heavy machine gun

Added new Medical Field Hospital installation to all sectors

Added new Military Command & Control Installation to all sectors

Added in a Supply Depot Installation to all sectors

You can now specify both your Primary and Secondary targets when generating a mission giving you more control over the composition of a mission.

You can now choose the level of time compression a mission will use. This allows you to speed up the passage of time during a mission as follows... 1x - Real Time. 1 in game day takes 24 hours of real time

2x - 1 in game day takes 12 hours of real time

3x - 1 in game day takes 8 hours of real time

4x - 1 in game day takes 6 hours of real time

6x - 1 in game day takes 4 hours of real time

8x - 1 in game day takes 3 hours of real time

12x - 1 in game day takes 2 hours of real time

24x - 1 in game day takes 1 hour of real time

You can now choose the amount of Deployment Points you receive for a mission.

You can now choose the Enemy Force Strength for a mission. Options are as follows... EQUAL - Uses the same value you selected as your Deployment Points

RANDOM - Will select a value between +-50% of your Deployment Points

Very Easy (50-100pts)

Easy (150 - 200pts)

Normal (250 - 350pts)

Challenging (400 - 500pts)

Hard (550 - 650pts)

Very Hard (700 - 800pts)

Impossible? (850 -1000 pts) There are also various options for specific values.

Sector System Logistics mission have been added. These are the new and upgraded logistics missions which now utilise the Sector System stats to workout where the mission are needed. Logistics are currently broken down into the following categories...



Standard Logistics

You will be tasked with carrying various cargos ranging from 250Kg to 1,000Kg in weight



HAZMAT Logistics

You will be tasked with carrying various cargos ranging from 250Kg to 1,000Kg in weight. The cargo type with either be EXPLOSIVE or FRAGILE. Currently it makes no difference - the cargo cannot be damaged and will not explode, yet!



Heavy Logistics

You will be tasked with carrying various cargos ranging from 1,250Kg to 2,000Kg in weight. These are designed to be used with heavy cargo helicopters (such as the upcoming Chinook) but can still be completed by smaller helicopters making multiple delivery runs.



Heavy HAZMAT Logistics

You will be tasked with carrying various cargos ranging from 1,250Kg to 2,000Kg in weight. Again, designed for larger helicopters and with a similar setup as the smaller HAZMAT missions with either EXPLOSIVE or FRAGILE cargo.



Flying these missions is much simpler than the original cargo missions. You no longer need to load cargo at the start of the mission. Instead you will need to collect the cargo from the designated supply depot by landing on its helipad and then opening your cargo doors (if you have door gunners then simply attempting to open the doors will trigger the cargo loading process).



Once the cargo is loaded you will need to transport it to the second supply depot. Again, opening the cargo doors will start the unload process and you will see the cargo get placed next to your helicopter - the cargo will disappear after a short delay.



Repeat this process until the correct amount has been delivered.



Wingmen are also fully compatible with these missions :)

Time to waypoints in the mission briefings now take into account any time compression used.

Increased the margin or error allowed when landing on helipads to collect or deliver cargo. It was a little unforgiving