Commanders,
with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs:
added all missing tooltips for artefacts, buffs and nerfs
corrected false values displayed for a few artefacts
spell caster can no more cast more than 1 spell per turn
fixed a bug where the level was lost when not placing your Avatar within the deployment phase
fixed a bug where Sargon could cast his Nova Spell twice a turn
fixed a bug where a freeze could occure with different AI spells
fixed a bug where a freeze occured if a spell caster entered a POI
summonig units on impassable tiles is no longer possible
all artefacts of lost or dissmissed units will be available after the battle on the artefact management screen
win condition on the 1st map of the 3rd island fixed
Balancing
All Level of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd island were rebalanced in terms of enemy unit count, AI unit level and AI behaviour
Reduced the time needed to build upgrades from 4-->3 for Level2 and 8-->7 for Level3 buildings
Reduced the costs for mercenaries
Sandman - 700 Gold + 10 Gem
Musketeer - 700 Gold + 15 Gem
Battle Monk - 1500 Gold +20 Gem
Chimera - 1500 Gold + 25 Gem
Gorgon - 2000 Gold + 30 Gem
Mercenary Cavalry - 2000 Gold + 30 Gem
Increased the income of conquered cities and explored ruins
The Fear spell has no effect on Avatars and Heroes
Summoned units can not be dissmissed anymore
New Stuff
Drummer, Hornblower and Bag Piper gives additional +1 to attack
Added a visual to show earned XP points
Added voice over
Redesign of the Avatar-Selection screen. This is not final! We're adding all detailed information about the units. This new UI will be fully available by end of this week.
Localization
added fully japanese language
corrected fals and missing translations
Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!
Thank you all for your patience and ongoing support!
