with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs:

added all missing tooltips for artefacts, buffs and nerfs

corrected false values displayed for a few artefacts

spell caster can no more cast more than 1 spell per turn

fixed a bug where the level was lost when not placing your Avatar within the deployment phase

fixed a bug where Sargon could cast his Nova Spell twice a turn

fixed a bug where a freeze could occure with different AI spells

fixed a bug where a freeze occured if a spell caster entered a POI

summonig units on impassable tiles is no longer possible

all artefacts of lost or dissmissed units will be available after the battle on the artefact management screen