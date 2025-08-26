 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19743172
Update notes via Steam Community

Commanders,

with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs:

  • added all missing tooltips for artefacts, buffs and nerfs

  • corrected false values displayed for a few artefacts

  • spell caster can no more cast more than 1 spell per turn

  • fixed a bug where the level was lost when not placing your Avatar within the deployment phase

  • fixed a bug where Sargon could cast his Nova Spell twice a turn

  • fixed a bug where a freeze could occure with different AI spells

  • fixed a bug where a freeze occured if a spell caster entered a POI

  • summonig units on impassable tiles is no longer possible

  • all artefacts of lost or dissmissed units will be available after the battle on the artefact management screen

  • win condition on the 1st map of the 3rd island fixed

Balancing

  • All Level of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd island were rebalanced in terms of enemy unit count, AI unit level and AI behaviour

  • Reduced the time needed to build upgrades from 4-->3 for Level2 and 8-->7 for Level3 buildings

  • Reduced the costs for mercenaries

    • Sandman - 700 Gold + 10 Gem

    • Musketeer - 700 Gold + 15 Gem

    • Battle Monk - 1500 Gold +20 Gem

    • Chimera - 1500 Gold + 25 Gem

    • Gorgon - 2000 Gold + 30 Gem

    • Mercenary Cavalry - 2000 Gold + 30 Gem

  • Increased the income of conquered cities and explored ruins

  • The Fear spell has no effect on Avatars and Heroes

  • Summoned units can not be dissmissed anymore

New Stuff

  • Drummer, Hornblower and Bag Piper gives additional +1 to attack

  • Added a visual to show earned XP points

  • Added voice over

  • Redesign of the Avatar-Selection screen. This is not final! We're adding all detailed information about the units. This new UI will be fully available by end of this week.

Localization

  • added fully japanese language

  • corrected fals and missing translations

Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!

Thank you all for your patience and ongoing support!

Changed files in this update

