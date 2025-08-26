 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19743115 Edited 26 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick balance pass focused on outliers at both ends. Also we fixed the reroll button which caused problems for many players.

Nerfs


Omnicore
Cost 12 → 13

Demoncore
Cost 12 → 13

Isvasal
Cooldown 8 → 10
The dominant giant gets nerfed.

Tidalgrasp
Cooldown 3 → 3.5
This should make it so building an aqualith makes sense.

Hawkista
Cost 4 → 5

Stonk Stripes
Cost 3 → 4
This one might be weird, a money making cosmion getting more expensive? But it is the number 1 performing cosmion and even in builds that reach endgame, we can see multiple—which we shouldn’t.

Ifry
Cost 9 → 10

Dorangutan
Cooldown 4.5 → 6
We know this change is huge but if you saw the stats you would agree with us.

Serenius
Accuracy 100 → 90

Buffs


Riko
Cost 3 → 2
Water is by far the least played, and nerfing tidalgrasp isn’t going to help. This might push water to be too strong but we will see.

Volroost
Damage 25–30 → 27–32
Voltrex is good but Volroost isn’t.

Electric Mira
Accuracy 90 → 100

ZEUS
Cooldown 3.5 → 3
Energy Cost 4 → 3
Our worst performing unique, it should feel good to get them. This might be too much, we will be looking.

Iblis
Energy Cost 4 → 0.5
With a cooldown of 45 seconds, Iblis should NEVER miss due to energy reasons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2693941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2693942
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2693943
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link