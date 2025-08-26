Nerfs
Omnicore
Cost 12 → 13
Demoncore
Cost 12 → 13
Isvasal
Cooldown 8 → 10
The dominant giant gets nerfed.
Tidalgrasp
Cooldown 3 → 3.5
This should make it so building an aqualith makes sense.
Hawkista
Cost 4 → 5
Stonk Stripes
Cost 3 → 4
This one might be weird, a money making cosmion getting more expensive? But it is the number 1 performing cosmion and even in builds that reach endgame, we can see multiple—which we shouldn’t.
Ifry
Cost 9 → 10
Dorangutan
Cooldown 4.5 → 6
We know this change is huge but if you saw the stats you would agree with us.
Serenius
Accuracy 100 → 90
Buffs
Riko
Cost 3 → 2
Water is by far the least played, and nerfing tidalgrasp isn’t going to help. This might push water to be too strong but we will see.
Volroost
Damage 25–30 → 27–32
Voltrex is good but Volroost isn’t.
Electric Mira
Accuracy 90 → 100
ZEUS
Cooldown 3.5 → 3
Energy Cost 4 → 3
Our worst performing unique, it should feel good to get them. This might be too much, we will be looking.
Iblis
Energy Cost 4 → 0.5
With a cooldown of 45 seconds, Iblis should NEVER miss due to energy reasons.
Changed files in this update