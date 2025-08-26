Nerfs

Buffs

A quick balance pass focused on outliers at both ends. Also we fixed the reroll button which caused problems for many players.Cost 12 → 13Cost 12 → 13Cooldown 8 → 10The dominant giant gets nerfed.Cooldown 3 → 3.5This should make it so building an aqualith makes sense.Cost 4 → 5Cost 3 → 4This one might be weird, a money making cosmion getting more expensive? But it is the number 1 performing cosmion and even in builds that reach endgame, we can see multiple—which we shouldn’t.Cost 9 → 10Cooldown 4.5 → 6We know this change is huge but if you saw the stats you would agree with us.Accuracy 100 → 90Cost 3 → 2Water is by far the least played, and nerfing tidalgrasp isn’t going to help. This might push water to be too strong but we will see.Damage 25–30 → 27–32Voltrex is good but Volroost isn’t.Accuracy 90 → 100Cooldown 3.5 → 3Energy Cost 4 → 3Our worst performing unique, it should feel good to get them. This might be too much, we will be looking.Energy Cost 4 → 0.5With a cooldown of 45 seconds, Iblis should NEVER miss due to energy reasons.