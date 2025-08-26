This month's patch has a number of QoL improvements, bug fixes, and design adjustments.

IL2CPP is now the default build configuration (detailed here). For those of you who were running the live_il2cpp branch you will need to revert back to None to get the most up to date client built with IL2CPP tech.

Fixes

Fixed stuck spots in Newhaven Valley, Northreach, Dryfoot, Highland Hills, Redshore, Redshore Ridge, Grizzled Peaks, and Ibaxus.

Fixed issues with Berserker Assault animations sometimes not playing.

Fixed initialization issues with friend & guild lists + show offline button.

Fixed a bug with input fields locking character movement after a window was closed.

Improvements

Added dithering effect to most vegetation when the camera is in close proximity.

Added arguments to the /played command. You can now do "/played all" to show total played time for all characters on your account. In addition, you can specify another character on your account to get the played time for that specific character (i.e. "/played drindin"). Supplying no arguments (just /played) will function as it did previously.

UI: Added specific loading tips to some loading images regarding those images. Added a confirmation dialog when deploying a portable crafting station while missing your bag. Added a confirmation dialog when attempting to apply a consumable when that consumable's effect is already applied. Escape now closes confirmation dialogs. Added a "Can Use" toggle to merchant windows. Chat window: Revamped the saving & loading procedure for chat windows so that they are more reliable. Added "/resetchatwindows" chat command to reset all chat windows to the default layout of 1x chat and 1x combat window in the bottom right of your screen. Added "Healing" filter to combat tabs. Note: if you run into any issues we recommend running the above reset command for a fresh configuration. Loot window: Added a Loot All button. Added a Loot All keybind (unbound by default). Map window: Can now be resized to be slightly larger, or considerably smaller. The aspect ratio of this window is locked to prevent scaling issues with the map. Keep in mind that this behavior is a bit different than other resizable windows (like the chat window). Auction House Buy It Now : Now shows a reduced price when you are the current highest bidder. The total cost remains unchanged. However, if you are the highest bidder you can now pay the difference between your bid and the buy it now amount. A "lower buy it now" indicator has been added when this is in effect - the tooltip shows the original price.

Design: Increased 3^ mob experience reward by 20%. Slowed respawn rate of Stonecoat + Drolsc camp in Grimstone Canyon. Increased spawn chance for Blightroot and Deeproot Mandrakes/Mangroves within Blightroot Grove. Stricter leashes on mobs within Shrieking Barrows to reduce the chances of 2^ mobs wandering into the 1^ loop. Increased leash range on Freehold mobs that were resetting too quickly. Most Smuggler camps in Newhaven Valley reduced to 1^ camps. Wayward Mangrove path moved to the newbie area in NHV. Mandrakes now spawn in the newbie area in NHV. Increased threat for Knight's Bash, Marshal's Pressure & Sweep. Warlord ability Despair alchemy versions now additional enhance the healing reduction debuff. Quarterstaff of the Glacier stats changed to more Supporter focused stats. Stags, Does, and Elks now have a chance to drop Tea leaves as loot (they still drop from skinning).

Ibaxus: Fixed an issue which was preventing Supporter Outer Armor from receiving haste from runes. Fixed an issue preventing Mandrakes from being hostile. Fixed missing set bonus on Greater Ibaxian inner armor Adornments. Reduced the amount of Resin required for Ibaxian Adornment/Relic reconstruction. Reduced the cost of Resin. Reduced armor requirements for fighting in Central Ibaxus. Increased Ibaxian Shard drop counts. Increased stat values provided by Greater Ibaxian Runes. Increased armor on Inner Armor Adornments by a small amount. Added stats to Defender Outer Armor Adornments. These continue the flavor of bonuses from GP1 armors. Added more diversity to crab types. Crabs in Ibaxus are now more social. Greater Ibaxian Adornments/Relics now require a Shaped Ibaxian Adornment/Relic as part of the Artificing recipe. Note that the item is consumed in the process. Greater Ibaxian Runes sell for slightly more than their lesser versions. Ibaxian Ashen are now correctly resistant to Alchemy Effects. Cor'duun Sentries no longer drop Runes or Artifacts. Cor'duun now drop coin. 3^ mobs have an increased chance to drop runes and artifacts.



GEL Experience Adjustments

When you group with other players, our Group Elevated Level (GEL) system helps lower-level players keep up with their higher-level group mates. GEL temporarily raises your effective combat level (up to +5 higher than your adventuring level) so that you can better land hits and contribute against more difficult enemies.

Previously, experience rewards while GEL'd were calculated based on your real level. This ultimately led to lower-level players getting poor experience returns when compared to other activities. With this month's update, experience rewards will now be calculated using your GEL level when comparing against the enemy's level. That means your experience gains will better match the challenge of what your group is fighting. Here is a practical example:

Before (old system):

Drindin (level 20) groups with Undone (level 26).

GEL raises Drindin's effective combat level to 25.

They defeat a level 27 NPC.

Drindin's is effective in combat.

Drindin experience reward is calculated based on a level delta of +7, which results in diminished experience as if the NPC was level 17 (light blue). (note that experience for level deltas of +3/+4/+5/... is diminished)

After (new system):

Same scenario: Drindin (level 20) + Undone (level 26).

GEL raises Drindin's effective combat level to 25.

They defeat a level 27 NPC.

Drindin is still effective in combat.

Drindin's experience reward is calculated based on a level delta of +2, which results in non-diminished experience as if the NPC was level 22 (yellow).

We fully recognize that this doesn't solve all of our problems, but we believe it is a step in the right direction. It is also worth noting that while this is not exactly a "catch up" mechanic, lower level players should progress through their level at a faster pace than their higher level group mates. This is because higher levels require more kills to progress when compared to lower levels.

Next Month

We're working hard on revamping the new player experience for next month's patch. The plan is to start players off with a specialization and allow them to acquire their Ember Stone + Alchemy at level 6. Please stay tuned as we will need some heavy QA testing.

Also note that next month's patch will come a week earlier on September 23rd!