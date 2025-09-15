Hi Aquatic Store fans! 😌🐠

To celebrate the sale, we have great news for you, a new update - Daily Deals! 🐟

Every day, different items are on sale, one day it might be freshwater fish, another day corals, and another day filters, and so on. You will earn extra money for every item sold on sale. Juggle your inventory as you prepare for the next day to earn even more and make your business more prosperous 🐠💸🤑💰💠The restock room has been expanded with more items to purchase💠The display of icons for adding to favorites, item names, and reward windows has been improved in all resolutions (especially very small or very large resolutions), so now things are where they should be💠Stamps collected from the inspector have been changed to green to associate them with the positive completion of a task💠Fixed a bug that in rare cases blocked the progress of the tutorial when one of the fish died and it was not possible to meet the parameters in the aquarium⤵️⤵️⤵️The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗Aquatic Store Simulator