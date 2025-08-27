Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord . For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).

Current top priority issues:

Continued FPS and Level Optimization

Server Transfers for Official Servers

Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.

We would like to acknowledge and thank our modding community for the extended wait on the updated DevKit. Today, we will be releasing the updated DevKit on the Epic Games Store platform. This will provide the tools needed to tackle compatibility issues for affected mods on the latest version of ARK: Survival Evolved.

From today’s update and forward, to maintain crossplay and prevent version mismatching, we will be looking to patch ARK: Survival Evolved on Steam and the Epic Games Store simultaneously.

The team is aware of long loading times on fresh clients related to primalgamedata, this is a complex issue that is considered a work in progress.





Patch notes v360.17

Structure Fixes

Fixed snapping issues with Large Pearl Walls

Added new structures: Pearl Triangle Floating Foundation and Tek Triangle Floating Foundation

Fixed not being able to snap structures over or in very deep water

Dino/Tame Fixes

Fixed issues with Pygocentrus ascension

Increased amount of Element received when defeating Vulcanithys and Fractalis

Fixed not being able to obtain 100% imprint when raising Vulcanite babies

Fixed Monodon not receiving credit when killing a target with their ranged beam attack

Restored dino class data in cryopods that were “Raptorized” and not able to be deployed

Other Fixes

Updated localization for Aquatica items/dinosaurs for the following languages: Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified

Addressed several map mesh holes and collision issues

Underwater air-pockets now utilize the same water pressure zones as the surrounding water





This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized.

This update will be pushed starting:

7:00 PM UTC

3:00 AM CST

12:00 PM PST

3:00 PM EST





As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.



