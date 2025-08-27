Good Afternoon,
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord. For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).
Current top priority issues:
Continued FPS and Level Optimization
Server Transfers for Official Servers
Core Functionality
In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.
We would like to acknowledge and thank our modding community for the extended wait on the updated DevKit. Today, we will be releasing the updated DevKit on the Epic Games Store platform. This will provide the tools needed to tackle compatibility issues for affected mods on the latest version of ARK: Survival Evolved.
From today’s update and forward, to maintain crossplay and prevent version mismatching, we will be looking to patch ARK: Survival Evolved on Steam and the Epic Games Store simultaneously.
The team is aware of long loading times on fresh clients related to primalgamedata, this is a complex issue that is considered a work in progress.
Patch notes v360.17
Structure Fixes
Fixed snapping issues with Large Pearl Walls
Added new structures: Pearl Triangle Floating Foundation and Tek Triangle Floating Foundation
Fixed not being able to snap structures over or in very deep water
Dino/Tame Fixes
Fixed issues with Pygocentrus ascension
Increased amount of Element received when defeating Vulcanithys and Fractalis
Fixed not being able to obtain 100% imprint when raising Vulcanite babies
Fixed Monodon not receiving credit when killing a target with their ranged beam attack
Restored dino class data in cryopods that were “Raptorized” and not able to be deployed
Other Fixes
Updated localization for Aquatica items/dinosaurs for the following languages: Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified
Addressed several map mesh holes and collision issues
Underwater air-pockets now utilize the same water pressure zones as the surrounding water
This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized.
This update will be pushed starting:
7:00 PM UTC
3:00 AM CST
12:00 PM PST
3:00 PM EST
As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.
