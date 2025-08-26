Good morning!



I have very cool new changes and more in the works but let's focus on what is live :)



It was brought to my attention that the game experience could be smoothed out. For example, on last Friday's stream Geoff noted that as the levels grow with just two players, it slows the pacing considerably.



This brought me around to make a few changes to the gameplay. The first obvious one was making the level size less influenced by progression and focus on multiplayer balance.



Traps were made less frustrating by the ragdoll but in talking with a few people, they still sharpened the difficulty curve. To smooth this out, traps now have memory and won't hurt the same player consecutively. This is a bigger benefit for single player runs but in multiplayer forces a bit more communication on traps discovered to prevent multiple players triggering and resetting the memory.



I really appreciate the feedback gained so far and look forward to further developing and refining Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth. Check back in on Friday for the next patch. <3



Bug Fixes:

- Credits were not visible

- Crystals no longer stick to the walls outside of the character's cast range

- Inviting players not already in the game were unable to spawn

- Removed the maps ability to seldomly make enclosures with the walls

- Rebuilt character inputs and movement to reduce client jitter



Quality of Life Updates:

- Lobby has been rebuilt to space characters out better and manage screen space

- Map size has less influence from the level progression

- Turned off Motion Blur to reduce smearing

