 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19742712 Edited 26 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- new cat accessories and (human) outfits
- (partial) text to speech

Fix
- fixed timed flavor text
- fixed mismatch decors >:(
- fixed production?
- fixed some missing item translations
- fixed pause menu unfuntional during dialogue
- fixed newspaper open/close
- fixed class flavor text
- fixed one instance of character looping

Polish
- improved controller navigation
- planting ui
- intro sequence
- flavor texts
- size optimization

Notes
- very proud of the pumpkin ehehe
- yes i felt like a powerful hacker (i opened up terminal)
- ahaha jk i dont know why its no longer working it was fine one day ago no more custom build for me
- ok im not a hacker. that's fine.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link