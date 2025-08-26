New
- new cat accessories and (human) outfits
- (partial) text to speech
Fix
- fixed timed flavor text
- fixed mismatch decors >:(
- fixed production?
- fixed some missing item translations
- fixed pause menu unfuntional during dialogue
- fixed newspaper open/close
- fixed class flavor text
- fixed one instance of character looping
Polish
- improved controller navigation
- planting ui
- intro sequence
- flavor texts
- size optimization
Notes
- very proud of the pumpkin ehehe
- yes i felt like a powerful hacker (i opened up terminal)
- ahaha jk i dont know why its no longer working it was fine one day ago no more custom build for me
- ok im not a hacker. that's fine.
0.6.8 fixed ida looping
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update