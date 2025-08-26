New

- new cat accessories and (human) outfits

- (partial) text to speech



Fix

- fixed timed flavor text

- fixed mismatch decors >:(

- fixed production?

- fixed some missing item translations

- fixed pause menu unfuntional during dialogue

- fixed newspaper open/close

- fixed class flavor text

- fixed one instance of character looping



Polish

- improved controller navigation

- planting ui

- intro sequence

- flavor texts

- size optimization



Notes

- very proud of the pumpkin ehehe

- yes i felt like a powerful hacker (i opened up terminal)

- ahaha jk i dont know why its no longer working it was fine one day ago no more custom build for me

- ok im not a hacker. that's fine.